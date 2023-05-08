Twitter is receiving well-deserved condemnation from mainstream (legitimate) news media for its distribution on Saturday of graphic videos and photographs from the Allen, TX, mall mass murder. Someone at Twitter apparently decided, or decided this weekend, that the worst images one can imagine are appropriate for Elon Musk’s new Twitter. The error was compounded when other individuals and organizations picked up the images without authorization and distributed them in their own feeds. The result was an almost instantaneous distribution of these images globally. Some say it’s going to take getting these images in front of the American public as the only way to get the gun control debate off (pardon the expression) dead center, while others say they prove that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. The minds of no one on either side got changed on Saturday. We will say that immediately after becoming aware of the Allen shooting, we plugged in police radio broadcasts from Collin County, Texas. We want to praise responding police officers on two points: One, their rapid response to neutralize the threat, although this seems to have been a matter of luck; and, two, law enforcement’s restraint in not killing the untrained “armed citizens” who gummed up the response due to Texas’ liberal (yes, use of the word is correct) open carry laws. It’s amazing that some of these good ole boys and girls weren’t shot by officers, or at least taken to the ground with sidearms pointed at their heads. That said, Twitter, while it is not and has never been a news reporting organization, is presently the most effective means available for the spread of news around the world. But Twitter has lost whatever self-correcting mechanism it had for limiting “news porn.” You enter the Twitter world at your own risk. Our own response is that we’ve increased the number of news stories that we distribute on Twitter. We want to make sure that at least in our part of the world, our Twitter feed can be counted on to deliver actual news around South Arkansas edited to our own standards. And we can guarantee that those standards don’t include a stack of bodies.
It appears that construction work on the new splash pad will be delayed due to staffing problems with the contractor.
People may read the article we’ve published today about Arkansas Children’s hospital expansion plans in Springdale and Little Rock and wonder, well, what’s that to us? Exactly.
Two-step.
We’re aware that the list we received from Southern Arkansas University regarding scholarship awards to Columbia County students was apparently incomplete. We’re working on it.
Three motorcycle-related fatalities in Arkansas during the weekend. Two involved only the motorcycles. The third involved a cycle that struck the rear of a car that turned into its path. Watch for motorcycles.
Ten years ago, we reported that BancorpSouth was offering early retirement for up to 10 percent of its workforce. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Two weeks from now, the Magnolia Blossom Festival will be over. But for now, the anticipation is building. We look forward to the festival Treasure Hunt, which will have people combing the city for the big prize. Our new online poll asks readers whether they will join the hunt.
The governor won’t be presenting the Governor’s Cup at the Magnolia Blossom Festival’s World Championship Steak Cook-off this year.
In other crushing blow to the newspaper industry, Kroger, the grocery store chain, announced last week that it stop distribution of advertising circulars in newspapers. Newspapers, due to their readership decline, absolutely depend on ad circulars to stay afloat. This will affect many newspapers with which we’re familiar.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. In 500 years, Elon Musk will be remembered as one of the great figures of the 21st century. Future historians should have the benefit of information about his grand push in solar power and space exploration, but also his dark side – his personality, Twitter, and other issues.