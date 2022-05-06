It’s still true. One of the best things you can do for free in Magnolia is to see the annual Magnolia School District Art Show, held at Panther Arena. Drop by today until 5 p.m., or see the show from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Art from all grades is part of the exhibit, but the reason to go is to see work by junior and senior high artists. They execute paintings, sculptures, pottery, 3-D art and more. It’s really something to see and as we said, it’s free.
Remember, Mother’s Day is Sunday.
The magnolia blossoms are popping.
Poached eggs.
El Dorado is celebrating its Mayhaw Festival on Saturday.
This phase of Henderson State University’s nightmare ends today with graduation. It’s looking at a future with about one-third fewer faculty members as the Arkansas State University system looks for ways to dry the red ink. It’s inconceivable that there will soon be a state university from which one won’t be able to receive a BA in English, or history, or mathematics. Those subjects and more would seem to be at the core of any degree-granting university.
Will the big cuts at Henderson State be an enrollment boon for Southern Arkansas University? We think not. SAU has been able to hold its own in the past couple of pandemic years while other universities have lost student numbers. Holding one’s own looks pretty good right now. At best, incoming freshmen who might otherwise have gone to Arkadelphia, or students transferring out, will help SAU maintain its current numbers.
If we were in the freshman or sophomore classes at Henderson State, and the board had just shot our prospective major out from under us, yeah, we’d be pretty sore about it.
We appreciate people who work at 2 a.m. for those of us who need milk at that hour. So a shout out to the Travel Center.
There was no oil and gas news in South Arkansas last week. We'll have to see about this week.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.