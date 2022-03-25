magnoliareporter.com welcomes to its ever-increasing list of advertising supporters the accounting firm of Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler, PLLC. Magnolia CPA Robert L. Edstrom recently merged his practice with the Arkadelphia-based firm, and both locations will benefit from the resources and experiences of the other. People who click on the TRMP ad will see its website, which outlines the firm’s full range of tax, accounting, fiduciary, planning, data processing, accounting software support and management services. We appreciate Turner Rodgers as another company that appreciates the local and regional reach of magnoliareporter.com .
Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler no doubt recognizes the many strong and historic ties between Magnolia and Arkadelphia. Our own family has several. Many other families and businesses have them, too. There’s JavaPrimo and Flying Burger. Henderson, Ouachita and Southern Arkansas. Panthers and Badgers. Our communities are definitely the nicest small towns in South Arkansas in which to live.
Peoples Bank will complete its acquisition of Bank OZK’s Magnolia branch over the weekend. Peoples Bank staff will be working to rebrand and refit the nearby Bank OZK location, and open it on Monday as a new Peoples Bank office. It may seem strange to have two Peoples Bank locations so close to one another, until one realizes that Farmers Bank operations are spread across five buildings in downtown Magnolia.
If the new title for Mike Boyd of general counsel and executive vice president at Farmers Bank in Magnolia sounds a lot like the job now held by Bruce Maloch, you would be right. Maloch and Boyd will be working together. But, Maloch will have the title of vice-chair and chief legal officer.
Magnolians who think they are familiar with Farmers Bank may not realize how large it has become, in Arkansas terms. By assets, it’s the largest bank in the state south of Little Rock at $2.4 billion. It has 350 employees in three states.
Glad you’re home, JR.
Five years ago, we reported what property owners could do to combat the emerald ash borer. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that many newspapers carried an Associated Press dispatch written by Drew Lindsay of The Chronicle of Philanthropy. It examines college “promise” programs, specifically why some succeed while others fail. On the succeed list is the Kalamazoo Promise in Michigan, upon which the El Dorado Promise is modeled. The Kalamazoo and El Dorado programs involved a few large families/givers contributing staggering amounts of money to ensure that students from specific high schools could attend college almost anywhere, tuition free. Most of their imitators offer scholarships to a handful of colleges, or just one. The idea is to develop technical talent that stays at home. The problem is that it’s often difficult to convince an 18-year-old that they should remain in their hometown.
We’re told there will be a rodeo at Story Arena on April 8-9.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.