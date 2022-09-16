If you are a friend of the Rotary Club of Magnolia’s Facebook page, you can watch Donnell Ford’s remarks to the club on Thursday afternoon. Ford directs the mentoring and intervention program of the Magnolia School District. Schools are on the front lines of every social and cultural problem one can imagine and if you listen to Ford talk, you don’t have to imagine any of them. He presents one of the most honest appraisals of local social and civic problems that we’ve ever heard. Some of our young people live in home environments and situations that are awful, and many who live in better situations still face daunting problems that affect their ability to learn. But there are solutions available and Ford outlines those as well. CLICK HERE to see the Rotary Club page. His remarks start at about the 18:50 mark.
Four National Merit semifinalists are from schools in what we define as South Arkansas – the 21 counties along and south of a De Queen-Arkadelphia-Star City-Arkansas City line. Four of 169 Arkansas semifinalists. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation says time and again that its lists of semifinalists and finalists shouldn’t be used to compare the quality of schools within a state. We’re inclined to agree that individual and family factors are stronger motivators of academic excellence than a school itself. But when one considers that many semifinalists are from schools that are well-funded, or that can to some degree pick and choose their student bodies – well, there’s more at play than an individual striving for excellence.
Magnolia High School celebrates Homecoming next week. More details coming over the weekend on our website. Rather early in the football season schedule, but that’s OK.
The Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show starts Monday. See you at the parade!
The Strong National Museum of Play is out with its ballot for 12 finalists for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE to go to its website and vote for your favorite nominee through midnight on September 21. The 12 finalists are a combination of board and card games, action and non-action figures, art and educational toys, and objects that children and adults have enjoyed as playthings for centuries. The 2022 nominees: Bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, Nerf Toys, the pinata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and spinning tops. Last year’s inductees were American Girl Dolls, the board game Risk, and sand.
Interesting news from FedEx, which said today that it fears the onset of a worldwide recession that will drive down global package shipments. The shipping giant will close 90 office locations, five corporate facilities, defer hiring, reduce flights and cut back on projects – presumably new or planned ground shipping channels. So, maybe not so much short-term interest by anyone in an Arkansas facility to make boxes from our vast woodlands.
Repeating a meme we saw: FedEx can warn me of a global recession but can’t let me know my package is going to be late (Douglas A. Boneparth).
A reminder that most FedEx employees you see aren’t actually FedEx employees, but contract workers. They aren’t part of the company’s decision-making processes.
Five years ago, we reported that students would return to East Side Elementary School after a fire caused a power outage that kept students off campus for three days. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Had some fun last night with visitors on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. We invited readers to respond to this statement: “Best single line from a song -- not the best chorus, not the best verse, not the best bridge -- just one line.” As we write this, there have been more than 300 responses that range from popular to country to religious to rap. We caution that some readers will find some choices of lyrics offensive. But that simply speaks to the expanse of the human experience expressed by music. CLICK HERE to add your favorite line.
Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Time is like an hourglass glued to a table.