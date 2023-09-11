Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ plan to amend the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act landed like a bomb on Friday. More like a dud.
Sanders did something on Friday that no one would have thought possible 72 hours ago. She’s united a whole lot of Republicans and Democrats and Libertarians, conservatives and liberals, urban and rural residents, mainstream media and rabble rousers, even people who pay attention to current affairs and those who don’t – and they’re all battering the governor like an artillery barrage.
The important thing for the disengaged to understand is that the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act has stood as a model among the states for a half century. Other states should aspire to have a state FOIA so well crafted, as it was by Republican Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller and an almost totally Democratic legislature. It recognizes that documents and records generated by state and local governments are non-partisan. Policy proposals, planning documents, budgets, meeting minutes, travel records, transcripts and other records don’t care if they’ve been written by Democrats or Republicans. The FOIA recognizes that the records are created by public servants who work for the people.
CLICK HERE to download your own copy of the 64-page Arkansas Freedom of Information Handbook. It goes into detail about public information and public meetings laws.
People and interests across the political spectrum use the FOIA as the legal basis to obtain information from government. In point of fact, Arkansas state and local governments are pretty good about giving ordinary citizens and the media information and documents they seek without having to go to war over sheets of paper or a computer disk. We can count on one hand the number of times we’ve actually filed a formal request for documents under provisions of the FOIA. Government officials almost always hand over information we request. There’s seldom a compelling reason not to do so. The FOIA strikes a reasonable balance between those things that are public records, and those that are not.
Among the more disturbing aspects of this debacle is that outside of a few statewide political leaders, no one wants the changes that are proposed in the FOIA. There are no citizen groups, media organizations, law professors, civic clubs, school boards or business and industrial leaders clamoring for restrictions on access to information. The changes being proposed are written by politicians, for the benefit of other politicians and most specifically, to keep certain records involving Gov. Sanders out of the public eye. That’s not a good enough reason to approve these changes. It passes our understanding why the bill’s sponsors include State Sen. Steve Crowell (R-Magnolia), and State Reps. Wade Andrews (R-Camden) and Matt Shepherd (R-El Dorado). Well, it doesn’t totally pass our understanding. We’ll say simply that any reasons they have are more important to them than they are to us.
There’s something horribly wrong and incredibly suspicious about proposing major changes to longstanding state law on a Friday, and expecting the legislature to approve it on Tuesday. This reason alone is sufficient to have it pulled off the agenda.
There are no security threats to the governor, her family or staff that would be mitigated by amending the FOIA.
There are no economic development projects that are threatened by the existence of the FOIA as it is now written.
There is no reason to pass these amendments with an emergency clause. No emergency exists. No need exists, other than the governor’s desire to keep certain information out of public scrutiny. And that’s not a good enough reason.
While it may be impossible for the governor’s partisans to understand this at the moment, political ground shifts. In terms of public support, the Democratic Party of Arkansas can’t get any lower – support for it can only increase over time. Someday, Sanders’ political progeny are going to want access to the very types of records she would deny everyone.
We call on Sen. Crowell and Reps. Andrews and Shepherd to withdraw their sponsorship of this legislation. We call upon all legislators to vote against making the proposed changes to the FOIA. We invite all Arkansans to let them know that the Freedom of Information Act has worked well for a half-century and shouldn’t be amended to suit the whims of the governor.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.