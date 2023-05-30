With the exception of the people in South Arkansas who follow news about the lithium industry, few people have heard of Galvanic Energy. On the other hand, the whole world has heard about ExxonMobil. The company had $413 billion in sales last year. As Wikipedia deftly describes it, “ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest and most powerful companies.” So yeah, when Exxon buys up $100 million in leases of lithium-bearing brine under Columbia and Lafayette counties that Galvanic Energy has spent years acquiring, pay attention. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news over a week ago. You’d be hard pressed to find mentions of Exxon and lithium together in a news story until about a year ago, when the company evidently made a decision to more fully delve into alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and lithium. The company has grudgingly acknowledged a worldwide shift to electric vehicles. To ExxonMobil, $100 million – plus a multiple of that figure to drill wells, create a pipeline system, build a lithium processing plant, and to market and distribute the final product – is pocket change. Will this transaction speed up lithium production in South Arkansas? We’ll know soon enough. CLICK HERE to see our story on the ExxonMobil leases.
Our though is that if one company builds a lithium processing facility in the Columbia-Lafayette area, we'll end up with two or more. Two or more would mean a billion dollar investment in our immediate area, more or less. Hang on.
We are correcting our previous statement that local city ordinances aren’t subject to a voter referendum. They are, if petitioners can muster up the valid signatures of 15 percent of the number of registered voters in the city who voted in the last mayoral election. Mayor Parnell Vann was unopposed in the last mayoral election – 2,165 marked the box for him anyway. So, at least 325 valid signatures would be needed on a petition to call for an election overturning a City Council ordinance. But, there’s a but. There is a gray area within state law over the concept of a city ordinance being “legislative” or “administrative.” We’re told that the legal question is whether the controversial Entertainment District ordinance makes new law (legislative) or executes law already in existence (administrative). Legislative ordinances are subject to referendums. Administrative ordinances are not. The Legislature already grants cities the authority to create entertainment districts. When Columbia County went wet, the City Council passed ordinances allowing restaurants to sell alcohol, set sales hours, and other regulations. The City of Magnolia would probably claim before a court that allowing open alcohol consumption within the bounds of an entertainment district is simply an administrative extension of what the city considers on-premises consumption of alcohol.
Benjamin Redix, 18, was shot and killed Thursday, May 18 in North Little Rock. He was a White Hall senior who had signed a national letter of intent to run track at Southern Arkansas University.
Opinions expressed in this column are his own. America needs a third-party option to Biden-Trump.