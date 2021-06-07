The contractors are making steady progress with the four-lane project along U.S. 82 from the U.S. 79 junction to County Road 27. They would be making more progress if it was drier. We want to root the project along. And we want to pick up on the recent theme to beat the drum for quicker completion of the four-laning across South Arkansas. Completion will improve travel in and through our region, spur commerce, and provide an important east-west reliever route for Interstates 20, 30 and 40. Recent events at the Mississippi River in Memphis illustrate the importance of great bridge and highway infrastructure. We frequently point out that U.S. 82 is four lanes across the width of Mississippi. We look a Google Earth look at the rest of the U.S. 82 route, east and west. U.S. 82 is completely four lanes through Mississippi East from the Mississippi line, U.S. 82 is four lanes in Alabama to Centreville – a third of the way across that state – except for a small segment around Gordo. However, bypass construction is under way at Gordo. The four-lane picks up at the south Prattville bypass and goes through Montgomery. Just southeast of Montgomery, U.S. 82 reverts to two lanes through southeast Alabama. It is briefly four lanes through Union Springs, AL, and goes back to two lanes. It remains two lanes through Eufaula, AL until reaching Dawson, GA. Then, it’s four lanes all the way to its terminus with Interstate 95 at Brunswick, GA, on the Atlantic coast. So, U.S. 82 has four lanes through less than half of Alabama, but most of Georgia. Westward from the Mississippi River at Lake Village, U.S. 82 is four lanes in spots across South Arkansas, and those stretches are slowly being connected in a project that at its current pace will take a couple of decades to complete. U.S. 82 is mostly two lanes through Texas. The usual pattern is that 82 in Texas is two lanes until it hits a town on either side of a much larger community. Then it reverts to two lanes – including vast stretches of the Texas Panhandle region. U.S. 82 is two lanes though New Mexico until it terminates in Alamogordo. Maybe a big push from Arkansas would get Texas, New Mexico and Alabama on board to make U.S. 82 a great American highway.
Lafayette County High has hired Jason Hathcock as its new head football coach. He was formerly an assistant coach and science teacher at Glen Rose High School. The Glen Rose Beavers, a frequent playoff contender, were 11-3 last season and reached the Class 3A semi-finals. The Lafayette Cougars were 0-8 last year. Since the Cougars last winning season (8-4) in 2015, Lafayette County has had a combined five-year record of 7-43. We sense change coming to Cougars football.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 1.01 inches of rain during the weekend through early Sunday evening, raising the June total to 1.82 inches. We have recorded 36.86 inches since January 1.
Waldo needs to demolish many dilapidated former houses and businesses. It’s a big burden on a small town, but it would improve Waldo’s image along its most-traveled streets.
Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant is officially no more. Equipment was recently removed from the restaurant on the Coachman’s Inn property. We’re sad about that because we liked the food. We still miss II Brothers as well. We feel confident there’s room for an Italian-style restaurant in Magnolia but the right formula and location seems lacking.
Wild Hog Patio Bar and Grill – the former Spudnut Shop at 722 E. Main – has put up a sign reporting that it will “open soon.” It has filed for an on-premises liquor consumption permit. Satvir Singh Saini Meher is the applicant.
Certified mail.
We noticed a Tweet on Friday afternoon from the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association. U.S. Sen. John Boozman paid the association a visit, and the association praised him for being gracious with his time because “he understands the real problems AR cattle producers face.” Yes. It’s great that the senator meets with constituents and groups of constituents, and the Cattlemen are an influential organization. But we couldn’t let it pass. We Tweeted back, “Among the problems is that many of the working poor and middle class can't afford beef on a regular basis. Wondering what the senator's got to help raise their incomes. Or should they stick to Ramen noodles?” We’ll publish a response.
There was a lot of crowning last week, too, about the decision by the Air Force to base several F-35 fighters at Ebbing Air National Guard Base near Fort Smith. That’s great news and more fully utilizes the facility. But we also note that the Republic of Singapore will be allowed to use the base for an F-16 training squadron. The Singapore government is an authoritarian regime that's been run by the same family since the 1950s. Why the U.S. sells it arms, let alone allows American facilities to be used for training, bears examination.
If you have a health complaint about a restaurant, the Columbia County Health Unit is the proper place to take it. Information you see posted by friends on Facebook may or may not be accurate.
We had some fun on Sunday with our Magnolia Reporter on Facebook readers. Our premise: “Radio Hell is on the air, but Satan’s DJ has only one song on a continuous loop. What’s playing?” According our readers, Hell’s playlist likely includes “Baby Shark,” “Hotel California,” “Highway to Hell,” “We Built This City” or “They’re Coming to Take Me Away, Ha Ha!” CLICK HERE to add your selection for Hell’s jukebox.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Call him at 870-904-3865 or email news@magnoliareporter.com.