A local Facebook comment string involved the next Magnolia Blossom Festival, which will be May 20-21. One of the commenters dismissed the festival as a “super-spreader event” – a large public gathering with the potential to rapidly spread COVID-19 through the community. The comment irritated us. We get out-of-sorts when people post throwaway comments that harm good things people are trying to do in Magnolia, without backing them up with facts. So, we looked up the facts about COVID-19 in Columbia County immediately after the 2021 festival. In May 2021, case numbers had already declined substantially from their earlier January 2021 peak. On May 14, 2021 – the first day of the festival – Columbia County had recorded 2,349 total confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. There were on that day 9 active cases in the county. Two weeks later, May 30, 2021 (the day before Memorial Day), there had been 2,361 total cases, a two-week increase of only 12 cases. And on that particular day, there were only 12 active cases in the county. Two weeks after that, June 15, 2021, the county’s total cases stood at 2,375 – an increase of only 14 in two weeks. The number of active cases on that day was back down to 9. Through last Friday, January 28, Columbia County has had a total of 4,888 total confirmed or probable cases – 50 more than Thursday. Friday’s number of active cases was 357, down 47 from Thursday. The big factor seems to be the variant that hit this area in late December 2021, affecting a local population that was only 40 percent fully immunized. Numbers doubled, doubled, and doubled again. However, recoveries are now almost matching new cases. If that trend continues, we ought to be back to last May’s numbers by the end of February. If we can avoid seeing a new, strong COVID-19 variant before mid-April, and if we can get about 10-15 percent more of our population fully vaccinated, we should be OK for the Magnolia Blossom Festival. This isn’t to downplay any of the illness and suffering that’s already happened. Columbia Countians – and Americans – could have saved themselves a lot of illness, grief and coin if most of them had gotten their vaccines by last May. Only 25.85 of our local population was fully vaccinated by the day of the 2021 festival, although the vaccine was widely available by then. Get vaccinated. Stay safe.
Arvest Bank of Fayetteville completed this weekend the handover of nine Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma branches to Farmers Bank & Trust Company of Magnolia. The move solidifies Farmers as the largest bank based in the southern half of the state. The new Farmers branches are in Ashdown, De Queen, Dierks, Glenwood, Mount Ida, Nashville and Paris, AR, and Broken Bow and Idabel, TX. The move adds about 50 employees, raising Farmers’ total employment to about 350. This is a big step forward for Farmers Bank. Magnolians should not underestimate the importance of having a locally-based bank that holds such significant sway in commercial and personal monetary transactions across the region.
Also expected to become final soon, if not already, is the acquisition of Community State Bank in Bradley by Omni Bank Group of Little Rock.
David Haney has sold Oil and Lube Express on East Main, which has been purchased and remodeled as a location for Take 5 Oil Change. Take 5 is a national franchise with more than 600 locations. We’ll have more in our real estate transaction report on Tuesday.
A reader called today with a question, which reminded us about a news story from three years ago. You can go to local full-service county health units to request birth and death certificates. CLICK HERE for the link to the original story.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Thursday, January 27, Forbes magazine published an article by Robert Rapier headlined, “A Peek at the Efforts of Two American Lithium Companies.” One of the companies was Galvanic Energy, which is contemplating bromine/lithium extraction from mineral leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties. The company’s Brent Wilson told the magazine that the concentration of lithium in the Smackover formation could provide enough lithium for up to 50 million electric vehicles. He said Galvanic Energy is sending brine from test wells to various companies that are developing extraction technologies in hopes of finding the best extraction method.
