Readers may have noticed in today’s business incorporation report that Denae Gillentine, representing Dorothy’s Diner LLC, has received its certificate of organization. We contacted her. She plans to have the restaurant open in the former Chatterbox location by January 1. Initially, her plan is to be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but may extend those hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. if a sufficient number of employees can be found. Readers may be familiar with the original Dorothy’s Diner location on U.S. 371 in Sarepta, LA. Gillentine is firming up the restaurant’s menu. In Sarepta, the diner has an extensive selection of burgers and sandwiches, fish and shrimp plates, and salads.
Yes. Life on the Square. We can eyeball three restaurants and a bakery from our front door. That’s soon to be four restaurants, a bakery and a speakeasy. Still holding out hope for an ice cream shop.
Looks like the Thanksgiving holiday COVID-19 super-spreader event has kicked in across South Arkansas. We’re 14 days – two weeks – past the holiday. There is a noticeably higher number of infections in South Arkansas, according to our report today. CLICK HERE to see it.
Mayor Parnell Vann will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is inviting the public to rent its open-air ice rink for parties. CLICK HERE for more information.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Columbia Christian School Choir sang at the State Capitol. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The prediction for severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday already seems to be edging out of our immediate area, but this can change so keep up with the weather news.
Picking up in defense-related news that U.S. manufacturers will be called upon to supply more ammunition to meet demands of foreign governments. Peace on earth. Goodwill to all men.
