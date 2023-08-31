The story is still developing, but we read at TXKToday this morning that a homeless man was killed by a trash collection vehicle as he slept next to a garbage bin. Yes. We definitely have problems in our region with mental health and homelessness. And we also have problems that need addressing with mental health and the elderly, mental health and veterans, mental health and school children, mental health and addicts, mental health and conspiracy theorists, etc. And we have a billion-dollar state surplus with which to address some of it.
We’ve said before that every police department or sheriff’s office of any substantial size – basically the MPD, the CCSO and larger – should have at least one officer on staff with specialized training in dealing with mentally ill individuals. And they should be paid additionally for this skill, just as some jurisdictions pay officers more if they are bilingual.
Somebody said elsewhere that the State of Arkansas can build legislators a $3.9 million tunnel between the Capitol and the “Big Mac” office building, or it could buy all 135 state representatives and senators each a $50 umbrella for $6,750.
We’re not opposed to pedestrian tunnels per se. Facilities that need to be made “all-weather,” such as large industrial complexes, hospitals and college campuses, and major shopping districts, would benefit if they incorporate tunnels into new construction plans. If current climate trends continue, we’ll think nothing about building or having tunnels and other underground facilities during the next 50-100 years.
Tool box.
Makes our day when people tell us that they appreciate magnoliareporter.com. Makes our week when we pass by a couple eating lunch at a local restaurant and to hear one say to the other, “It was on magnoliareporter.com this morning.”
It’s clear that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is very ill.
Ten years ago, we reported that SAU’s Cedric Thornton made the cut to play a second year with the Philadelphia Eagles. CLICK HERE to see the story.
College football returns to Wilkins Stadium at 6 p.m. tonight. Go Riders.
Golly. It’s almost September. Last third of the year.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.