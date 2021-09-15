We welcome the office of County Collector Rachel Waller back as a temporary advertiser. It’s the property tax collection season, and the Collector’s Office wants to remind Columbia County residents that the payment deadline is October 15. People who click on the ad will be redirected to a page where they can pay their taxes online. We’re happy to help the county government provide this service to our residents and readers.
Burkes Outlet has opened its new Magnolia store at University Shopping Center. We wish success to Burkes Outlet and its employees.
No word yet on when the new Wild Hog Bar & Grill plans to open on East Main Street. Looks like lots of preparation work is taking place. The Wild Hog is hiring bartenders, servers and cooks – as most of the restaurants in Magnolia seem to be doing.
Still nothing happening at the site of the prospective Whataburger restaurant, next to Immanuel Baptist Church. Of course, once construction gets rolling, it won’t be long until the first avocado bacon burger appears. A reminder that we’re fine with chain restaurants. But, few people travel from Magnolia to Dallas to eat at one. Visitors are always looking for the local restaurant experience. Magnolia has several local and small regional chain restaurants providing that atmosphere.
On a somewhat related note: We were finishing a meal at a Magnolia restaurant on Tuesday night when a large group of fit young women walked in for supper. It was the Harding University volleyball team. That’s the kind of money that quickly makes the night for a local business.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.