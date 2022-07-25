An unrealized dream from childhood was a treehouse. How great to have a kid’s getaway, above it all in the trees. We had to content ourselves with climbing a magnolia tree and, later, a crawlspace above the carport store room. So, we’re pretty happy about the announced plan of Piney Woods Resort and RV Park to have treehouses on its property. We noted on Friday that the recently incorporated resort on the northeast side of Taylor plans to have 37 RV spaces around a pond, with other amenities. The ownership tells us that the plans are still in the works, but that six tree houses are platted for the north side of the property. Each tree house will have about 200 square feet, and be elevated about 15 to 20 feet off the ground. We wish Piney Woods Resort well with that plan. Tree houses as vacation spots are a growing trend and it’s nice to see that this concept may soon be available in Columbia County.
Word has been received here about the death of Robert Hasley in Plano, TX, at age 70. He is remembered as a Magnolia High School graduate and star athlete, and son of Superintendent Carlton Halsey. He was the founding pastor of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano. It grew to more than 6,500 members during his 36 years as pastor. CLICK HERE to read a profile published in Perspective Online, a publication of the Perkins Schools of Theology at Southern Methodist University.
Our latest guilty pleasure on YouTube consists of watching guys attack houses, patios, driveways and old vehicles with pressure washers.
Ten years ago, we reported that Ann Reeves Eddy had made the first donation toward a reception center at the new Story Arena. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The start of the school year in Magnolia is Monday, August 22 – four weeks from today. Our current online poll asks readers if they’re ready for school to start, or if it’s too soon.
It’s not often that we rediscover an opinion piece that we’ve written that bears repeating. But we did like our Diary column of Thursday, July 26, 2012, headlined “Cameo Theatre redux.” It recaps the reaction from that week 10 years ago as Magnolians contemplated the upcoming closure of the Cameo Theatre. This particular column stands the test of time and reads like a piece we could have written yesterday. CLICK HERE to see it.
Too numerous to mention are the media stories in recent weeks that have to do with Camden-built HIMARS systems as they are used in Ukraine against Russia. Newsweek, the Washington Post, Defense News and Business Insider stories are among the most recent. It’s the military equipment star of the Russia-Ukraine War, much like the A-10 Thunderbolt “Warthog” of the Gulf War.
We invited readers of our Facebook page this weekend to list the vacation spot they most want to visit. Among the more popular destinations: Alaska, Ireland, Israel, Florida, Hawaii, Italy, Greece. CLICK HERE to see what our readers said.
A motion picture theatre in Magnolia might not be wildly profitable, but it would stem a huge flow of dollars that are now going to other towns in the form of ticket, fuel, restaurant and retail sales.