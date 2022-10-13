The scope of work in and around the former W.C. Blewster home on North Washington is impressive. Local Edward D. Jones financial advisor Laura Crowell bought the property for renovation into an office for the company. Trees and other greenery have been removed. A garage was torn down. There’s a new driveway off Columbia Street, a handicap ramp has been installed and a new sidewalk is taking shape. Glass has been replaced and some windows and doors have been bricked up. This will be a much-improved piece of property when the work is done.
Someone told us recently that the Blewster home, and other houses built about the same time between Columbia and Stadium streets, were the first homes in Magnolia with air conditioning. We don’t know if that’s true, but it’s worth noting that central heating and air conditioning is a home feature that is fairly recent in historical terms. Our first experience with an air-conditioned home came in the mid 1960s. Before then, attic fans were the rage. Nothing like turning on the attic fan after a rain shower. To this day, we keep at least one fan operational at all times.
Local contractors were buzzing today around the former Perfect Cup on the northwest corner of the Magnolia Square, so we’d definitely say that the building’s new owner, Christy Ouei of Mule Kick, has something in mind. Elliott Electric and S&S Home Center were in the building – S&S is delivering sheetrock. A demolition trailer is in position on North Jefferson. We’re looking forward to the project.
Our current online poll gives readers seven options to name a room that every new home should have. We initially included an option of “dungeon” but took it out. The leading option at the moment has about 40 percent of the vote, with the six other options sharing the remaining 60 percent.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Ten years ago, we reported that Dusty Walker of Magnolia won the State Bull Riding Championship. CLICK HERE to see the story.
G’day.
Cadence Bank is getting its new signage up, following the Cadence-BancorpSouth merger.
The Magnolia Fire Department visited the Central Baptist Church WEE Care Center this morning.
U.S. Marines love their Camden-built HIMARS. Stars and Stripes reports that Marines are conducting exercises in Japan and the Philippines that integrate the use of the rocket system with Marine Corps F-35Bs in live-fire maneuvers.
As we have reported elsewhere, it’s going to be much cooler a week from now.
We only wish Alex Jones had the billion dollars he's been ordered to pay to parents and others who suffered as a result of the Sandy Hook school massacre. Too bad for him that none of his pals, like ex-President Trump, Stephen K. Bannon, J.D. Vance, Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene, are offering to help him out. Jones' outlandish lying about Sandy Hook is beyond disgraceful.