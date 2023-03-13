The first draft of today’s column included a tossed-in line that said, “We wish Magnolia had more azaleas.” We do have that wish but though we should expand on this. Yes. We have a desire for Magnolia homes and businesses display more flowering bulbs, shrubs and flowering trees, generally. Of course it’s one thing to express such a wish and another to expect people to maintain bursts of spring color on their property, but it is something to which Magnolia should aspire. “Magnolia” is a beautiful name. We should make an effort to live up to that name as a matter of civic pride.
On the one hand, we have a governor who says that she intends to make her husband the point person promoting Arkansas’ wonderful system of state parks. On the other hand, the Arkansas Legislature just passed a law that requires communities that may want “hamburger taxes” on restaurants to put the issue to a public vote. The same rule will also apply to future hotel taxes which, like hamburger taxes, are used to finance local advertising and promotion boards. This is to say that the Arkansas Legislature wants to make it even harder for local communities to promote themselves, or to have the funds necessary to improve public recreational facilities. Magnolia taxes hotel rooms for this purpose, but with the requirement for a public vote, it looks like a hamburger tax is effectively off the table. So, friends of a potential aquatic center in Magnolia, know that your legislature basically just slammed the door on a big potential funding source for recreational improvements in small-town Arkansas.
We invited readers of the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook to express their opinions about Daylight Saving Time. They appear as split as the general population. Our thought is that the time is the time, and that there’s little to be gained by adjusting clocks. CLICK HERE to see the responses on Facebook.
Arkansas fans are glad to see that the Razorbacks made the NCAA basketball tournament after a lackluster season. We promise not to use the phrase, “the Big Dance.”
It’s March, which means that the minds of many high school students will soon turn to prom season. Our current online poll question revives a question we have previously asked – what’s an appropriate limit for prom spending? So far, the voting echoes previous trends.
Next week is school spring break.
The grand opening of Bryan Bolt Shelter Insurance will be noon Friday at the office, 1707 Eastridge Drive, Suite B.
Ten years ago, we reported on the memorial service for Southern Arkansas University’s mule mascot, Molly B. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We didn’t care for “Top Gun: Maverick.”