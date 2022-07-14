Many of our readers will remember the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Lakeview ruling from a couple of decades ago, which shook up public school funding in Arkansas. The result was a big shift to equalize funding between large and small districts, but also led to consolidations that devastated rural communities across the state. We wonder if something like Lakeview II is in the future for Arkansas schools. This comes up because of aggrieved educators who were upset by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s declaration last week that pay raises for teachers won’t be part of his call for a special legislative session. The starting salary for Arkansas teachers is $36,000 a year. Some districts pay more. There’s a clear bidding war now going on for educators in northwest Arkansas. But other districts can’t keep up. Helena-West Helena, for example, can’t find ANY qualified teachers willing to teach certain grades. So, how will the state address the growing inequities in public education?
The internet blew up between Thursday and Friday after Gov. Hutchinson said teachers raises would not be part of special session call because, he said, there was no legislative support for it. There is some legislative support for it, but it doesn’t include the Republican super-majorities in the Arkansas House and Senate. However, we maintain a belief that politicians from any party are susceptible to persuasion from people who express an interest. Personal visits, phone calls, letter-writing, even protests and strikes still make a difference. Our rough calculations indicate that there are about 182 public school teachers per Arkansas House district, and about 971 per Arkansas Senate district. Given the typical turnout in an Arkansas House or Senate race -- and presuming that teachers, their family members and close friends could be persuaded to vote mostly the same way – there’s plenty of political pressure available to sway even the most fiscally-conservative legislator. But you have to care enough to be organized, to inform your supporters, and to get out your vote. Complaining among your friends and peers on Facebook doesn’t get the job done.
That said, we are politically libertarian, and that means something. In a libertarian world, governments would not run schools. Teachers would own and operate them. They would set their own standards for what constitutes a well-educated young person. They would set their own rules and regulations while remembering that they operate in a free market, and that parents have choices. The question of funding education in a libertarian world is less daunting than naysayers make them out to be.
Wednesday afternoon’s storm blew up suddenly and delivered a lot of rain across the northern fourth of Columbia County. Initially, we were impressed by the sound of distant thunder but we got comparatively little rain at Reporter Mansion.
Columbia County deputies, Magnolia police and firefighters took part in a highway escort of an oversized load in the pre-dawn hours today. A large metal cylinder was being moved that streteched the length of two full-sized trailers. The rig and its escorts were guided along U.S. 82 and turns at the Dudney Road and East Main intersections as the convoy made its way toward El Dorado.
We’re on the downhill slide of 2022. Schools open next month. Football games follow shortly thereafter. The Columbia County Fair will be here before you know it. Christmas is 164 days away.
People who say they want parents to have more control over schools – naw, you really don't. We're confident almost all educators would agree with us.