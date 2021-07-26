Among the wonders of our town is what the Magnolia Arts Center manages to do with so little space. It puts on plays, art exhibits and fundraisers within a space not much larger than the common areas of most homes. But now it will be able to stretch out with the announcement that Anne and Galloway Woodward have donated the Imperial Building to the Arts Center. It is big news because it will allow the Arts Center to do more than one thing at a time. The Arts Center will dedicate the space for use as an art gallery and studio, lounge and theater prop construction and storage. We look forward to the remodeling of the Imperial building and know the community will appreciate what the Magnolia Arts Center will be able to provide as a result. We also salute the public-spirited nature of the donation by the Woodwards. All Columbia Countians should do what they can to advance the cultural and civic interests of our community when opportunities present themselves.
This is a dumb aside, but it’s hard for us to think of the word “Imperial” without thinking of margarine.
Another dumb aside, but we’ve not purchased margarine in years. We splurge for real butter.
Don’t know how this slipped by us, but the cost of mailing a first-class letter will rise from 55 to 58 cents at the end of August. Buy those forever stamps now.
We had to correct Arkansas’ junior U.S. senator again late last week when he opined that the Arkansas Legislature was protecting Arkansas youths from “dangerous” drugs, hormones and surgeries. Actually, Tom, what the legislature did was to interject itself into doctor-patient relationships where no legislature belongs. The courts have just begun to jerk the chain on the last session’s legislative excesses.
Some driver recently mauled the entrance to the City Cemetery, knocking down brick work.
Magnolia needs better street lighting.
Tingles.
No Magnolia City Council meeting this month.
Columbia County is under another heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. today. Still, we had an extraordinary amount of rainfall for July thus far – 7.32 inches.
