We’re not survivalists. We’re not even preppers. But we’re convinced that it’s prudent for every household to be stocked with sufficient supplies to get through a period of time during which normal supplies of everyday goods may not be available. Causes could range from storms to pandemics. And some causes are manmade, such as civil insurrections, protests or strikes. Our view is that the possibility of a national railroad strike starting at midnight Friday will be an avoided-at-the-brink moment or something which will last, at most, a few days. Things will get uncomfortable after about a week. The rails will move again after about two weeks regardless, because the government will have to step in and start running the trains again. However, any work stoppage will be a real pain because it will be an inflation driver. Supply-chain issues continue to persist because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And rail is how every product that must be moved in bulk gets transported across the country. That’s everything from coal, fuel oil and grains, to lumber and heavy equipment, to millions of holiday trinkets. Even a burp in this system is a potentially huge inconvenience. So, yes, always be prepared. Make sure you are stocked to stand supply-chain disruptions because a big one could be on the way.
Gasoline prices are edging downward to $3.12 and upward a gallon locally.
A reader reported seeing one of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite deployments on Monday night. We’ve yet to see one but we’re sure they look spectacular. You can look up for a good view of the International Space Station tonight through Friday. Tonight, 8:31 p.m., appears 10 degrees above southwest horizon and disappears 22 degrees above northeast, five minutes. Two passes on Thursday – 7:43 p.m. 10 degrees above SSW, disappears 10 degrees above ENE, seven minutes, and again at 9:20 p.m., 10 degrees above WNW and disappearing 16 degrees above NNW, 3 minutes. Finally, 9:20 p.m. Friday, 10 degrees above WNW and disappearing 16 degrees above NNW, three minutes.
Cool breeze.
Cross Liquor Beer and Wine is now open next to the Magnolia Travel Center.
Looks like there’s a tropical depression that could become Tropical Storm Fiona. Taking dead aim at Puerto Rico and could be a problem for the Gulf of Mexico by next Wednesday.
There’s time left to respond to our poll question: “Chili, beans or no beans?” We’ve had polls on much more serious issues that have received far fewer responses than this one. Regardless, vote and see where your position stands.
We have the technical capability to provide audio versions of the stories we post. However, you would hear a national advertisement before and during the story reading – advertisements for which we receive no revenue. We want to know if you’d be interested anyway.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.