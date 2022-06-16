Arkansas’ 186th anniversary of statehood was Tuesday. We had intended to say something about that anniversary earlier but the opportunity slipped by. It’s 14 years until the Arkansas Bicentennial. This gives Columbia County plenty of time to plan for a celebration of our county’s contribution to the state. We can do that by brushing up on our own local history and to more fully understand the impact of our people and our industry and resources on the whole. It also gives us time to consider doing something special for execution by the year 2036. There are many possibilities. Work toward the expansion of Logoly State Park. Create a monument or piece of public art that will draw visitors here for decades. Privately finance new downtown murals. Let’s do something spectacular for Columbia County and our wonderful state in time for the Arkansas Bicentennial.
Our friends at the Louisiana Illuminator tracked down potentially alarming news for Arkansas’ own wood products industry, which is that European consumers of wood pellets for energy are cooling toward the idea. (That’s another example of how things that happen abroad have a direct impact on our own lives -- whether we like it, acknowledge it, or not). The wood pellet industry is just getting off the ground in Arkansas. The Drax Group, which is the largest power provider in the United Kingdom, operates a power plant fueled by wood harvested in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. It has one wood pellet mill in Bastrop, LA, just opened another in Leola (Grant County) and has another under construction near Russellville. We’ve heard rumors of plans for a wood pellet mill near Ogemaw. But, at least according to the Louisiana Illuminator report, the future of wood pellets as fuel is facing pressure in Europe. We’re confident in the rebound of South Arkansas’ timber industry, but production of biomass for pellets may not be the way forward. CLICK HERE to see the Louisiana Illuminator report.
We have to laugh when we see the name “Drax," especially in the context of big business. Hugo Drax was the head of an international aerospace company -- and the villain -- in the James Bond film, “Moonraker.” Roger Moore shot Michael Lonsdale's character into space with the words, "Take a giant step for mankind."
Ten years ago, we wrote about SAU students at the College National Finals Rodeo. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Bec Dwyer-Coop, director of Development for The Methodist Family Health Foundation, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
One has to admit that it’s something of a construction site coup. MK Distributors is expanding the former Icee of South Arkansas warehouse in the Harvey Couch Business Park for its alcohol distribution business. No one need worry about the warehouse having a security problem, stuck at the far end of the business park. It is, after all, located next door to the newly-relocated Magnolia Police Department.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Any opinions expressed in this column are his own.