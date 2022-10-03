We received late last week Arkansas House candidate Wade Andrews’ card in which he assails Rep. David Fielding’s vote on HB 1570, which became Act 626 of the last legislative session. The act interjects the will of the Arkansas Legislature into private medical matters, specifically by restricting the ability of parents and medical professionals to manage the care of children for whom sex-change procedures are appropriate. The legislative majority paints this as protecting children from “experimental surgery,” which it isn’t. The legislation presumes to claim that members of the Arkansas House and Senate know better than parents and physicians the medical needs of this small and highly vulnerable minority of children. The state doesn’t have a legitimate role in sex reassignment surgery regulation, but the Legislature went ahead with this oppressive legislation anyway. Children and parents faced with this medical crisis need support and love. That’s what we call Arkansas family values. These families don’t need the Legislature limiting their options. Courage would be to call for the repeal of Act 626. Andrews should apologize for this insensitive mail piece. He should issue a statement saying he supports the rights of parents and physicians to manage the medical care of their children and parents without state interference.
Four of the five fatality accidents in the state during the weekend involved motorcycles.
We love it when something pops up in the news to underscore what we’ve said in a previous column. We said September 21 that Magnolia needs more murals as a “quality of life” improvement. Then our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian provided an article about a new mural being painted in downtown Arkadelphia. CLICK HERE to see the story. We said last Tuesday that there needs to be a regional effort in South Arkansas to build up and promote the area as a location for the motion picture industry. Then the State of Louisiana came out with a new website that does many of the things we suggested South Arkansas should do, providing information about incentives, locations, crew and talent, and business resources available. CLICK HERE to see the story.
You have two weeks left to pay your county taxes.
Ten years ago, we reported on the demolition of a condemned convenience store on West Main Street. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Our new poll asks about your deer-hunting plans this season. There were 4,070 deer harvested in Columbia County during the 2021-2022 season. That’s roughly one deer per six residents. From what we hear, we’d think that’s just the deer-auto collision count.
There’s some potential for a new tropical system to cause problems in the west-to-central Gulf Coast early next week.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Nothing but good times ahead.