We welcome back as a short-term advertiser the 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival, which will be May 19-20 outside the front door of Reporter Mansion, all around the Magnolia Square. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the festival’s website. That’s where you can find all the information you need about events, special activities and the World Championship Steak Cook-off. We appreciate the opportunity to help the festival promote Magnolia’s premiere event.
The Arkansas General Assembly is putting forth one constitutional amendment for consideration by Arkansas voters. We will oppose it. On the surface, House Joint Resolution 1006 may seem like a good idea. It wants to provide scholarships and grants to Arkansas residents enrolled in vocational-technical schools and technical institutes. We have no problem with the state funding scholarships and grants for vo-tech students. It’s the funding source the state wants to use that Arkansans should oppose. The legislature proposes to make these scholarships and grants through funds of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Up to this point, lottery proceeds have been earmarked for Arkansas’ four- and two-year academic institutions – not to put too fine a point on it, but places like Southern Arkansas University and the state’s two-year community colleges. The legislature proposes to draw the vo-tech scholarships from the same Arkansas Scholarship Lottery revenues. Let’s keep in mind that the lottery generates less than $100 million annually for scholarships on revenue of about $450 million -- $350 million in lottery proceeds go toward prizes and lottery operations. Also, keep in mind that lottery revenues go up and down. That fact was, and remains, a key point for people who opposed creation of the state lottery in the first place. If you vote for HJR1006, you’re voting to further cannibalize a scholarship fund that helps students attend Arkansas universities – including SAU. We could look favorably on HJR1006 if it had designated a dedicated funding source for vo-tech scholarships. If you’ve ever complained about Arkansas not having enough skilled trades workers, you’d probably agree that the state ought to spend millions of dollars to help train them. The legislature can’t argue that there’s no money for this – not after a $124 million income tax cut on a $6.2 billion budget. Come up with a funding source that doesn’t target higher education in Arkansas, and we’ll get interested. Otherwise, we’re “no” on this amendment.
Earthwork is under way at the City of Magnolia’s future splash pad at East Side Park. This project will make many young people and adults happy later this summer.
Lots of construction work at Lefty’s. We sense they are picking up the pace of renovation for the future speakeasy.
Buzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
South Arkansas Heritage Museum is celebrating the fact that its deed to the Dr. H.A. Longino House was issued four years ago this week. CLICK HERE to see the museum website.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The Hoo-mon says that mes obsession with small scraps of 333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333wesxz paper, along with extending a paw down to the puter keyboard, neez to end. Ise have also been helping to arrange the paperz on the table, but the hoo-mon doesn’t like that either.
Ten years ago, we reported that Walker Tree Farm won the 2013 McNeil Festival on the Rails Pork Chop Cook-off. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Severe weather is possible Saturday.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet in April.
Progress is being made on the Columbia County Animal Protection Society’s adoption center expansion on the west end of Columbia Street.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. She has no idea.