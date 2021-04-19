One man and his legacy can mean so much to a community. That’s certainly the case of Dr. John Edward Alexander Sr., who died Saturday at the age of 93. As a Magnolia native and a family practice physician, Dr. Alexander was part of the local medical community for almost a half-century. He was the perfect example of what we hope for so many Magnolia High and Southern Arkansas University graduates – that they stay here, or return here, and provide their individual skills and gifts to our community. Dr. Alexander was a mentor to other local doctors, nurses and staff. He was, literally and figuratively, a Boy Scout in all the highest meanings of the expression. He was a leader in his Methodist Church. We also mentioned “legacy.” Few Magnolia families can claim the second-generation impact of John and Mary Alexander. Daughter Nancy Alexander Whitmore is a biology professor at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. Pharmacist daughters Susan and Jane Alexander in Magnolia. Son Dr. John Alexander Jr. has been practicing for 37 years and continues to be a major influence on Magnolia medicine on the staff of UAMS-South. Another son, Jeff Alexander, passed away a couple of years ago. A great Magnolian has departed but the legacy remains.
Arkansas Business is out with its most recent list of Arkansas colleges and universities ranked by fall 2020 enrollment. Among four-year institutions, Southern Arkansas ranks No. 8 at 4,432 after suffering a one-percent drop from 2019. It is within striking distance of No. 7 Harding, which fell 4.5 percent in enrollment down to 4,570. After that, it will be a climb to catch No. 6 UA-Fort Smith, at 5,887. SAU’s annual in-state tuition among the top 10 is at No. 7, at $8,980. Among two-year institutions ranked by enrollment for the same time frame: No. 8, Cossatot Community College, De Queen, 1,407, down 6.9 percent; No. 12, UA Hope-Texarkana, 1,261, down 14.6 percent; No. 16, South Arkansas Community College, El Dorado, 1,202, down 14.9 percent; No. 22, SAU Tech, East Camden, 769, down 30.2 percent. SAU Tech was at No. 21 this time last year, with 1,102 students. If SAU Tech had held its 2019 enrollment while others fell, it would be No. 17. A total of 1,300 would be good for 11th place.
The Arkansas Business rankings for largest MBA programs place SAU at No. 5 with 139 students, one behind John Brown University. SAU would need 169 students to be No. 2. UA-Fayetteville has 223 MBA students.
Saw another post from a major Magnolia employer over the weekend, looking for workers. The employment door is wide open for all of those MHS seniors who want to remain in Magnolia, or for others who want to come back. We encourage all MHS seniors to get a two-year or four-year degree first, or earned concurrently with employment.
The nation’s employment picture is maybe the most prominent spot where the arguments of racist American xenophobes come off the rails. We have had a major labor shortage in this nation for some time and it’s getting worse. And no, it’s not the “people can make more money staying home drawing unemployment” situation. The labor force problem was present long before COVID-19. We need immigrants to fill the lower rungs of the job ladder. We need skilled, well-educated immigrants to replenish and invigorate American technology, science, medicine and trade. That’s not political. It’s simply fact.
Gift of gab.
Those magnolia blossoms will pop at any time.
Magnolia High School’s prom will be Saturday night. Another school year is rapidly coming to a close.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.