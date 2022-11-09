We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
We’re still working on some election stories. Just hang on. Ran out of time overnight.
Thanks, D. That was unexpected and kind of you.
The Magnolia Junior Charity League has placed United States flags around town in advance of Veterans Day, which is Friday.
“Find a penny, pick it up, then all day you’ll have good luck.” Finding some loose change on the ground reminded us of the saying, and thought it would make an interesting poll question. What’s the largest amount of money you’ve found in a public place? A penny? A dollar? More? Look down!
A little too much information.
A year ago, we reported that Claiborne Memorial Medical Center received a $700,000 grant to establish a telemedicine program in Claiborne Parish. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mid-November hurricane in Florida. Really, Mother Nature?
Hot Spring County (Malvern, Rockport, Magnet Cove, Bismarck and such) voted wet on Tuesday.
Things you talk about while awaiting election results. We haven’t had a television set in the bedroom in decades. When we hit the sack, we don’t want the TV as a distraction.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Congratulations to the winners. Condolences to the losers.