Today is a soggy first morning for Magnolia School District students. We wish fair weather for all this afternoon.
We look forward to see if Southern Arkansas University students appreciate the new Mulerider Express service. As we reported over the weekend, the Mulerider Express van will make hourly trips during weekdays in a loop from the Brinson Art Center parking lot, to Walmart, to Brookshires, University Plaza Shopping Center, and finally to our neighbors at SAU Beyond the Campus on the Magnolia Square. CLICK HERE to see the story. Our hope is that students will use the service to explore all that Magnolia has to offer.
Shuttle service such as Mulerider Express isn’t going to make any money for SAU, but it is a service that students at many campuses across the world expect. We’ll see how well it does. How would a shuttle service that’s not associated with SAU go over in Magnolia? It’s nice to think that one might work, but we don’t see it happening. There’s no chance that the City of Magnolia is going to subsidize such as service, and there’s not even enough interest to keep a cab service or a Uber driver working. That said, we do wish Magnolia had intercity bus service to Texarkana and El Dorado, Shreveport and Little Rock, and beyond.
Great minds think alike at lunch.
Nellie Darling.
Ten years ago, we reported that Columbia County has picked up a second case of West Nile Virus. CLICK HERE to read the story.
The story about the brother-sister team catching giant catfish in Lake Conway got us thinking about how people prefer to eat fried catfish. The result is our current poll question about your fried catfish preference – filets, nuggets, steaks or whole. There’s been a strong response. The public appears to have a definite preference that we’ll share Tuesday or Wednesday. Another question for another day is catfish: Baked, blackened or fried? We love catfish in all of its forms and won’t turn it down however it is offered.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.