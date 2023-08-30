Catching the eye earlier this week was an Associated Press article out of Denver headlined “Many Big U.S. Cities Now Answer Mental Health Crisis Calls with Civilian Teams – Not Police.” It detailed a growing movement for non-law enforcement responses to situations involving people who appear to be more mentally ill than criminal. Certainly, a person who walks naked down a street at 3 a.m. singing incoherently is likely committing several violations of laws, but the question has to be asked: Does this person need to be the same jail cell as a robber, rapist or murderer? “If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, law enforcement is not what they need,” the article quotes Tamara Lynn of the National De-Escalation Training Center. Our interest in the article was heightened by the face that we read it hours after observing a gentleman walking around the Magnolia Square who was, well, acting strangely. Other people on the square, the other streets of our town, schools, workplaces and the legal system in Magnolia and Columbia County all have their own stories about people who are having mental health episodes. Police officers are better qualified than average citizens to make initial contacts in these situations, but even they don’t have the full training, skills and time that these ill individuals need. Some communities have established teams and programs to better deal with these individuals. Some regions have “mental health” courts, akin to “drug courts,” where the primary task is to deal with a person’s need for specialized treatment and pharmacological needs. Also in the news this week was a meager amount of additional funding heading toward Arkansas’ four behavioral health crisis stabilization units. There units are for people who run afoul of law enforcement, but whose problems are clearly more mental than criminal. All four of the 16-bed units are located in or north of Little Rock, with the entire southern half of the state having no unit. This causes law enforcement in our region to spend precious hours of deputy time transporting sick people to these facilities. Arkansas has a billion-dollar surplus – this is something our state can do something about. But we digress. Mental health treatment and crisis intervention is something to which all of Arkansas must pay more attention.
Praise to State Rep. Lane Jean (R-Magnolia) for calling out the nonsense and expense of building a tunnel from the State Capitol to the state-owned “Big Mac” office building. CLICK HERE to see the story from the Arkansas Advocate.
ExxonMobil released this week its “Global Outlook Executive Summary: Our View to 2050.” The nine-page document doesn’t mention the word, “lithium,” in South Arkansas or anywhere else. CLICK HERE to see the report.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that today, the Bloomberg news service published an article by James Attwood and Yvonne Yue Li headlined, “Race for Speedier Lithium is Underway from Arkansas to Argentina.” It details Standard Lithium’s direct lithium extraction plans in South Arkansas.
We have it on good authority that a townhouse will be built on North Washington Street within walking distance of the Magnolia Square.
One year ago, we reported that Albemarle Corporation was restructuring its Bromine and Lithium divisions. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporte.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.