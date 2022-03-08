A little bit of Magnolia Panthers football news. Magnolia’s 2022 schedule has been set in a mildly-realigned Class 5A-South. Magnolia plays a Class 5A schedule in football, and a Class 4A schedule in most other sports. In non-conference action, Magnolia – 6-6 last year -- will open with a scrimmage with McGehee on August 19. Magnolia will travel to play the Nashville Scrappers on August 26, be on the road against the Crossett Eagles on September 2, and host the first of a two-year “home and home” deal with Wynne on September 9. Nashville had a rare down season in 2021, but it usually at the top of Class 4A football. Crossett beat Magnolia 15-3 last year and made a playoff run, finishing 9-4. Wynne was 13-1 last year and lost the Class 5A semi-final to Pulaski Academy. The conference schedule:
September 23, Arkansas.
September 30, At Hot Springs Lakeside.
October 7, Camden Fairview.
October 14, At Hot Springs.
October 21, Little Rock Parkview. The Patriots are new to the conference. They were 10-3 last year and beat Searcy and Jonesboro in the playoffs before falling to Greenwood.
October 28, At De Queen.
November 4, Hope.
We’ve been joking this past week that we’ve seen more people watch the Magnolia Panthers basketball team play than the crowds here for the Class 4A tournament. Where? In Hot Springs. It’s no accident that the Magnolia-Blytheville game is the very last of the state championship games that will be played in Hot Springs’ Bank OZK Arena, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Lots of Arkansas basketball fans – and by that we mean Arkansas Razorbacks fans – want to see signee Derrian Ford in action. The AAA is smart enough to give the people what they want.
If you do plan to travel to Hot Springs on Saturday, keep an eye on the weather. For sure, it’s going to be cold.
The two complaints we’ve heard about the Class 4A tournament in Magnolia – parking and hotel space. You know, parking just is what it is. If you’ve got 3,000 people at an event, about 1,500 cars are going to be parked wherever they get parked. If it hadn’t been for the fence, we would have twice come close to parking on the Lady Panthers softball circle. Hotels? Well, again, we’re not qualified to tell people how to invest their own money. We’re inclined to believe a new hotel would do well in Magnolia. Our newest hotel, the Hampton Inn, will be 10 years old in December. One imagines hotel operators aren’t anxious to build new ones just now. A thought for the future. Of course, more Magnolians could offer rooms for rent. Our own Airbnb industry. So we looked. CLICK HERE to see the Airbnb rentals in our immediate area.
Rooms for rent. Our grandmother Blanche used to take in borders until the parents moved us from Macedonia to the city in 1963. Just a passing thought.
And here’s a shout out to the Bradley Bears. Bradley (35-5) will play County Line (40-4) at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A boys final. will play. Bradley’s only boys’ title was in 1994. Bradley’s girls were a state powerhouse in the 1960s, winning five state titles. The Bradley girls won their last state title in 2000.
Arkansas Business magazine notes the pending sale of Bradley's Community State Bank to Omni Bank Group. Ten investors will receive amounts ranging from $850,000 to $170,000 each. Sad to say none are from Bradley or Lafayette County.
Five years ago, we reported on the 2017 Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Take two.
The entire shopping center that includes a Dollar General store, Aaron’s and Chick-a-Dilly is up for sale. It would be great if the ownership was local.
Furniture and fixtures are being moved into the prospective Magnolia Whataburger location. Won’t be long, Whataburger fans.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com.