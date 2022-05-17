Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the presumptive Republican Party nominee for Arkansas governor, was at a Magnolia restaurant earlier today as part of a campaign swing ahead of the May 24 primary election. We were invited to “cover” this event but declined as we don’t staff what are, in essence, campaign pep rallies where we would not have a chance to ask questions. We did extend an invitation to her through a staffer to come to our office for questions and answers, one-on-one. But we never got a response to our invitation. We didn’t expect her to show, as Sanders has demonstrated a proclivity to avoid answering questions from the press, either during her gubernatorial campaign or during her stint as press secretary to the ex-president, Donald Trump. Too bad. We knew it was a futile gesture, but we did in fact prepare several questions for Sanders in the unlikely event that she did come through our door. Not a one of them had anything to do with her past government service. The reality is that Sanders will likely become governor, so our questions were framed to deal with her responses to current situations that she will face. Real situations in state government. Real situations in South Arkansas. Not the nonsense her handlers have ginned up to keep her base angry and motivated to vote. And that’s the heart of our problem with Sanders as governor. She won’t touch serious issues now. How can we expect her to handle the problems and needs that exist in our state? We haven’t a clue. She could have spent a few minutes with us today – or with any other members of the press at any time – and provide us reason to believe that she DOES have a clue about how to govern toward Arkansas’ needs. Sanders blew an opportunity to “set us straight.”
Passing by Bubba’s Body Shop on South Washington, we noticed the beautiful signage at the complex. Big, bright red branding fixed to two buildings. This fits nicely with a comment we made yesterday – the city should require that all business and retail signage be affixed to buildings, instead of the ugly stand-alone signs that clutter all of the thoroughfares in Magnolia. How hard could it be to require building mounted signage?
The vandalism of the Kingston water tower is more than an annoyance to the people who live there. It’s domestic terrorism and should be treated as such.
Casper is another name.
Five years ago, we reported that a Magnolia couple was being held under bond for child endangerment after their toddler has been gnawed upon by rats. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Charles Beckham is still disappointing us.
Speaking of the Crowell property at Columbia and Washington, the renovation project at the former Blewster home began in earnest on Monday. Several large trees were removed from the property.
Yes, that was a quick discovery of the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure. We’d prefer that the hunt go into Wednesday and Thursday, but some years, it is a quick find.
We have previously admitted to the secret pleasure we get from watching Facebook videos of people reacting as they get launched by amusement park slingshots. We have a new one – watching butchers carve pieces of meat. Fascinating.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own, including his belief that the late Fred Ward was a great character actor. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com, or call him at 870-904-3865.