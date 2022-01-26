Our current poll about recreational facilities is drawing a huge response. It has been posted less than a day and already has well over 100 responses. We do try to give thought as to how we phrase our questions. Our draft question was, “Of these, which do you most want to see in Magnolia?” We changed the final draft to read “which would you be most willing to give money to make happen in Magnolia?” We suspect there may be a difference between support for potentially tax-based facilities, and facilities to which people will commit placing their own money down. We don’t want to telegraph how the voting is going, but there does appear to be a difference in support between facilities we’ve listed that are usually for-profit, and those that are traditionally government-run. Keep voting. There’s nothing in the works that will make any of the eight suggestions we’ve listed will come to pass, at least so far as we know. But it’s good to keep Magnolia’s needed recreational facilities before the public.
It’s not possible to list every option in a poll. Other options might have included indoor firing and driving ranges, or batting cages. We didn’t list “more public parks” as an option, either. It is time, however, for Magnolia to rethink, or re-envision, public parks. An idea that has been expressed would be to take Nations Creek, which largely parallels U.S. 79 on the east side of Magnolia, from near Walmart south across U.S. 82, to Calhoun Road, through the south U.S. 79-79B junction. This could incorporate traditional park features and with modifications, could have year-round pools of water with a few feet of depth. with award-winning potential is
About our most recent poll regarding Ukraine. Roughly two-thirds of our readers want the United States to have little or no involvement in defending Ukraine against an invasion by Russia. We disagree with the majority of our readers about this. Ukraine is an independent nation to which Russia has no claim. It’s not the most democratic nation on the planet but it deserves the chance to be free of Russia’s domination. Vladimir Putin will get that message if the first 500 or so Russia vehicles crossing the border get 500 or so South Arkansas-built rockets or missiles through their hatches, fired by NATO nations or former Russian allies.
News today that the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to stop Lockheed Martin’s proposed purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne. The FTC says the deal has the potential to stifle competition in missile components.
In other business news, Wienerschnitzel – a hot dog franchise with more than 300 locations nationwide – is working with Tejas Dogs to build 20 new restaurants in Arkansas. It teams its restaurants with Tastee Freeze ice cream. The first three will be in Northwest Arkansas.
We erred last week in remarks about the tour group going around the square. It was not Leadership Magnolia, but was in fact Leadership Arkansas, which is sponsored by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas. The 48-member group spent last Thursday and Friday in Magnolia, El Dorado and Camden, learning about the region’s natural resources, defense industry and industrial development. As we said yesterday about the state Class 4A basketball tournament coming to town, it’s important that young business leaders from around the state receive maybe their first look ever at South Arkansas. Three members of the current Leadership Arkansas class have Magnolia ties – Steve Crowell, representing SAU; Daveante Jones, an SAU grad now working for the Wright Lindsey Jennings law firm; and Rachael Potter, representing Farmers Bank.
Almost hit a raccoon on Tuesday night near the Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse. Big one, too.
Ten years ago today, we reported that the City of Magnolia received a $116,000 grant to build a sidewalk from East Side Elementary to East Main Street. CLICK HERE to see the article.
Wag the dog.
