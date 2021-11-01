Considering what’s available, the field of candidates for Columbia County political office is slim at the moment. Mike Loe isn’t running for re-election as sheriff. An open sheriff’s race can usually be expected to generate primaries in both legacy political parties. We’ve heard only one name floated – we said if we heard three names, we’d launch a trial balloon to see what happens. County Judge Denny Foster and County Assessor Voyles Martin are appointees and can’t seek election. We’ve heard one name for the assessor’s race and the public can expect an announcement soon. The County Judge’s race will have at least two candidates. But that’s another race that should have 3-4 candidates. The filing period runs from noon February 22, and closes at noon March 1. The primary election is May 24, 2022 with the runoff on June 21. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Arkansas should have political primaries in September, and not May. Our current primary dates are based on the fiction that Arkansas has influence in the presidential nominee selection process every four years, and must have early primary dates. At present, Arkansas voters are really only ratifying presidential nominees chosen by voters in other states.
Americans deserve better than either Joe Biden or Donald Trump in 2024. A new major political party needs to arise from the wreckage of 2020.
Hey, Brandon, we reserve the right to block or ban commentators on our Facebook page at any time, for any reason. The reason we’ve banned you, Brandon, is because you are knowingly using what has become a code phrase for a vulgarity. We don’t allow vulgarity on our Facebook page. So, you’re banned.
Sunday was Halloween. But the day wasn’t even over before we noticed that one Magnolia store had stripped out its Halloween candy and was starting to stock candy in Christmas holiday wrappings.
Tyson Foods is building a $355 million bacon makin’ facility in Bowling Green, KY. We’re sure there’s a punchline in there somewhere.
National Technical Systems, Inc. has elaborated on the recent $9.9 million contract it received from the U.S. Navy. Its Camden test facility is one of NTS’s 28 test laboratories in North America. The contract runs to 2026. It is expected to focus on energetic systems response testing. It also covers other requirements of the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC).
Let’s make a deal.
Former KTVE-TV reporter Gabrielle Phifer, who staffed Channel 10’s El Dorado bureau, has moved to WOOD-TV, Channel 8 in Grand Rapids, MI. We wish her well.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.