We’ve been beating the drum this week, encouraging our readers to encourage their family members and friends to move back to South Arkansas. Independent of this, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission has come out with a talent recruitment initiative called “See Why Arkansas.” The rollout proclaims, “We are proud to take part in the initiative to bring newcomers and Arkansans back to The Natural State.” CLICK HERE to watch the promotional video.
We’re sincere in our desire to see former South Arkansas residents return with their skills and their wealth. But we have to confront certain truths about the matter. The AEDC’s job is to promote Arkansas. The Taliban General Assembly is doing the opposite when it comes to women’s reproductive rights, and the desires of almost everyone else to live in a virus-free state. Hard truths.
It is important to note that when the U.S. Senate voted Thursday on whether to fund the government in the coming year, Arkansas’ two U.S. senators were on the losing side. The government will go on without the support of its congressional delegation.
MuleKick at MAD held a well-attended ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in El Dorado, as Christy Ouei’s company became firmly planted in Union County. We predict it will have much success in the Murphy Arts District.
Ambush!
We continue to hear more reports of vehicle-deer contacts. It’s the season. The deer are out there.
Our friend Joel Phelps of The Arkadelphia noted Thursday that the City of Arkadelphia received two building permits for two $5.6 million apartment complexes with 18 apartments each, located at 810 and 830 Hickory streets. The permit recipient is Ouachita Properties Development Co., as part of Ouachita Baptist University’s plans to add 144 beds of student housing that will anchor the south side of the campus. CLICK HERE to see previous coverage of this.
