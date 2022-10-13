I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d wager that, despite being ordered to pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook survivors he defamed, Alex Jones will still be rich.
Jones is the owner of Infowars, the media empire that peddles in conspiracy theories. He used it as a platform to say the 2012 massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated by gun control supporters. The families said Jones’ claims fueled years of accusations and threats against them.
Jones was not in the Connecticut courtroom as the verdict was read. Instead, he livestreamed it and reacted with sarcastic, celebratory fist pumps.
It’s impossible to know how much money Jones made from his specific claims about Sandy Hook. They were part of a conspiracy-driven worldview he sold to his audience.
Expert testimony in a previous case – where a jury awarded parents of another victim $49 million – tagged his wealth at between $135 and $270 million.
Obviously, $965 million is a lot more than that, so simple arithmetic says Jones should be ruined.
But he’ll probably be OK. In fact, he may become even wealthier.
These legal maneuverings take years, and things can change on appeal. In America, once people get rich enough, they tend to stay rich. Jones, who has declared bankruptcy, can hire lawyers to move his money around and make free speech arguments. As the New York Times reported, he said on his livestream, “Do these people actually think they’re getting any money?”
The other reason Jones will stay rich is that he will use this jury award as proof that what he has been saying is true – that he and his audience are victims. In his livestream, he urged his audience to financially support him to “save Infowars.”
Information is like any other commodity: It operates in a free market economy governed by supply and demand. Jones is fabulously wealthy because consumers buy what he sells.
Why? One reason is the world is changing faster than we are. In a few generations, life has gone from relatively simple to unexplainably complicated. Instead of accepting our intellectual limitations, we all nevertheless try to explain it all.
In the process, we come to different conclusions, which we argue about. It’s all both scary and infuriating, so it’s comforting when someone tells us that everything bad is other people’s fault – others who are different than us, and who are evil and/or stupid. The outrage is literally addictive.
That’s why a newspaper you’re reading is so important. Reporters just go to the city council meeting or the football game and tell you what happened. Granted, it’s being produced by flawed human beings who are struggling to understand this world just like the rest of us. But they are trying to overcome that so they can inform you about what’s happening in your community.
As the past few years have shown, the market for that kind of information is limited. Whether it expands will depend on the consumers within it. It’s up to all of us to resist the seductive charms of outrage and instead seek – and buy – truth.
Consider one other thing as you make your news consumption decisions. First, nobody makes $135 million or $270 million telling you the unvarnished truth. Somebody making that kind of money is probably peddling something. Truth-tellers tend to live much more modestly.
Finally, at a time when we all can have our own (social) media empire, we must be mindful of the information we produce. An outrageous or outraging tweet or post often will outperform simple facts. In our in-person interactions among like-minded people, an unfounded accusation can get more amens than an expression of grace.
Let’s watch what we put out there, online and in real life. We probably won’t get sued for what we say, nor will we get rich because of it. But truth is its own reward.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.