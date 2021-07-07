The City of Magnolia is proposing a bold step, seeking a $250,000 state grant that it will match to construct a public splash pad, skate park and dog walk. We have to admit that we waiver on the whole concept of public parks. Yes, parks are great things. We need green places and open spaces where people can take their families and enjoy themselves to play and picnic. Yes, Magnolia needs these places and more of them apportioned across our city. The problem is that there’s an element that doesn’t appreciate the value of a public park – here and elsewhere. There are good reasons why families and individuals pay money to be a part of swimming and tennis complexes, golf and country clubs, and other pay-to-play venues. Few people take sledgehammers to the restrooms at their clubs, rip down basketball goals at their workout gyms, or take their ATVs out to cut circles around the golf course to which they pay monthly and annual dues. People tend to show property more respect if they must pay for services out-of-pocket. So, we were a little horrified to read that the city proposes to operate a splash pad without active supervision – hoping to rely on parents who may or may not be responsible. A skate park or dog walk will have the same problems. But the flip side is, do we want these amenities in Magnolia, or don’t we? We’d submit that’s an open question. In 2017, Magnolia voters – who are usually OK when local governments and school districts ask for special outlays – rejected a $16 million park redux plan. It would have included $9.5 million for an aquatic center with an indoor 25-meter pool, splash pad and water slide, physical therapy pool, indoor walking track, concession stand and meeting and birthday party rooms. It could be that a splash pad, skate park and dog walk – with the state paying half the cost – is the best Magnolia can do right now.
The 2017 plan also included $6.5 million for six lighted ballfields with batting cases, restrooms, picnic areas, a concession stand and playground, and an outdoor walking track.
Something that we can envision in the future is a city-owned aquatic facility at East Side Park, operated and managed by the Boys and Girls Club under a contract. Frankly, something like that should have happened in 2017. If the City of Magnolia doesn’t get the splash pad grant, we recommend that our leadership piece together a bond issue package that would allow the city to own, build and maintain certain recreation facilities, while contracting with a group such as the Boys and Girls Club to oversee the day-to-day operations.
