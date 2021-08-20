The Arkansas Historical Association has scheduled its 2022 Annual Conference for Magnolia on April 21-23. We have a vague recollection of the association having met in Magnolia once before, but in 2022 there should be even more for its members to see and do, COVID-19 permitting. According to its website, the mission of the Arkansas Historical Association is to promote the preservation, writing, publishing, teaching and understanding of Arkansas state history through the publication of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly, as well as other activities. History is alive in Magnolia. By next April, we’re hopeful that the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum will be open in the former Longino family home at Main and Vine streets. Maybe there will be some progress on the La Bella Vita – the former Columbia County Jail downtown that’s set to become a boutique hotel. Already open is the Alexander-Warnock and Ozmer Historic Farmstead and Learning Center at Southern Arkansas University. The genealogy collection at the Columbia County Library is a local treasure. The Downtown and SAU historic districts should also prove to be points of interest. The association has its business to conduct but members should have time to enjoy our city as well.
Arkansas will have its 185th birthday on June 15. Most people now living will be around for the state’s bicentennial in 2036.
Becky Bell, our stringer who covers Columbia County Circuit Court, was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon at the corner of Smith and Olive while returning to her home from the court’s mid-month session. Her vehicle was totaled and she had to be cut out of the car, but she did not require hospitalization. Still, Becky will be recovering for a few days.
Fire caused heavy damage to a house Thursday morning on South Pine Street. No injuries were reported.
Columbia County had a big jump in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 33. The number of confirmed and probable active cases went up by 14 to 131, which is a number rivaling what we thought was the worst of the pandemic earlier this year. Get vaccinated. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from other people. Clean surfaces. Stay home if you’re sick.
Our friends at TXKToday.com provided us with the first information we’d seen about film producer M. Night Shyamalan’s plans for a motion picture with Caddo Lake as the backdrop, with the working title of “Untitled Caddo Lake Film.” Just hope that newfound fame doesn’t wind up ruining the place. Caddo Lake is a natural wonder of our region. It supports a lot of tourism, but it’s one of those places that doesn’t need and cannot handle getting overwhelmed by tourism. Any Shyamalan film is going to receive major attention. A Shyamalan film with “Caddo Lake” in the title may be as much a curse as a blessing to the lake itself. CLICK HERE for more.
We just couldn’t pass up the report about plans to switch the fuel mix in certain Union Pacific locomotives. One of the company’s locomotive manufacturers, Progress Rail, has approved a fuel blend that will use as much as 20 percent biodiesel, up from the previously approved 5 percent. So, Stephens, McNeil, Waldo, Lewisville – if you start smelling French fries every time the train passes, there’s your reason.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.