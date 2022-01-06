The odds that you’ll win the lottery are basically zero, but the results of Wednesday’s $632 million jackpot were especially meaningless to Arkansans. Two tickets in California and Wisconsin split the big prize, with 11 other ticket holders winning between $1-2 million. Arkansas had 17 winners of $200, and 18 winners of $100. Not an impressive ROI. We simply repeat what we’ve said before. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is supposed to aid students who need financial help attending two- or four-year colleges in the state. People who spend money on the lottery would do better simply giving that money to the college of their choice. It would cut out the middleman and provide students with real help.
The Christmas decorations at the Courthouse are coming down.
Wednesday truly was notable for its long-lasting fog. Finally burned off after 10 a.m.
The fire ant mounds have popped up in force. We enjoy wrecking the mounds when we see them just to see how quickly they restore order to their ant world.
There were no new divorce filings or marriage licenses issues last week. We hope to catch up with the list this week.
Fight COVID. Get vaccinated.
The former Magnolia Nutrition building on the east side of the Magnolia Square has been vacated. An opportunity for someone.
The proposed expansion of the Magnolia Arts Center is next door to Magnolia Nutrition. By a bit of coincidence, Magnolia Arts director Janet Rider-Babbitt will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room of Cadance Bank.
Condemn the insurrection.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.