If the junior senator from Arkansas was our court-appointed lawyer, we’d petition for a new one. It’s evident he missed several law school classes, such as the one where he would have learned that defendants in U.S. courts are entitled to competent legal counsel. Before casting his “no” vote this week in the confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the junior senator made reference to the last person named “Jackson” on the Supreme Court. Justice Robert H. Jackson served on the high court for 13 years. The junior senator opined, “You know, the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg to prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them.” Legal scholars wasted no time pointing out the faults with the junior senator’s comment. Justice Jackson – Robert, that is – helped create the legal framework for the Nuremberg tribunal, where the Allies tried 21 Germans for war crimes after World War II. The framework included provisions for a vigorous defense. This meant that some ghastly people in human history -- Hermann Goring, Hans Frank, Julius Streicher and others -- had their defense secured on our own dime. It had to be that way. It had to be that this trial, in open court, was seen as fair. If only history and racial conditions of 1945 America had allowed for a Black woman such as Ketanji Brown Jackson to have been appointed to the defense of Ernst Kaltenbrunner. Kaltenbrunner was an SS officer who was present at the infamous December 1940 meeting at which Nazi leaders discussed how to carry out the “Final Solution,” the extermination of Jews in German-controlled territory. He was directly responsible for helping plan many aspects of the Holocaust. What a statement it would have been to the world if a Black American judge – out of duty to a legal system in which even Nazis get counsel – had assisted with Kaltenbrunner’s defense. The junior senator misses the fact that the United States is judged daily by people and nations around the globe for its commitment to basic equality and fairness – commitments with which our nation continues to struggle after 246 years of sovereignty. Our junior senator’s comments and actions demonstrate his lack of fidelity to both equality and fairness.
We’re looking forward to seeing “Guys and Dolls” inside the Magnolia Performing Arts Center. If you’ve not yet had an opportunity to be inside this new facility, here’s your chance.
Pork chops.
The weekly bankruptcy case filings were not available. They will return next week.
Five years ago, we reported that the Smoke and Heads team won the Pork Chop Championship at the McNeil Festival on the Rails. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.