The mid-year point approaches, which prompted us to think about what’s ahead for Magnolia and Columbia County during the next 12 months. There will be a new hotel under construction near SAU. Bids will be let for the next phase of U.S. 82 widening in Columbia County. PotlatchDeltic should be into its $130 million Waldo mill redux. There may be movement toward new housing construction in Magnolia during the next 12 months. Waiting to see what the Magnolia School District has planned for unspent economic stimulus funds resulting from COVID legislation. The city presses forward with property condemnations, and there could be some notable properties coming up. We expect to hear more from Albemarle Corporation about expanded operations at its Columbia County facilities. But other major companies – Anthony, Doman, Commercial Metals, Weyerhaeuser, Hydro-Alumax, Southern Aluminum, Texas CLT – all are quiet. SAU may surprise us but we suspect it is in a holding pattern with new facilities until the dust from Henderson State’s implosion settles. Lithium? This may later prove to be a transition period from 2020-21’s talk, to 2023-24 action. Change comes slowly in small-town South Arkansas, but it does come.
The way things happen in small towns is when 3-4 like-minded people get together and decide to do something. What do you want to see changed?
We enjoyed attending Juneteenth festivities on Saturday at South Side Park. We had shade, a comfortable lawn chair, water and sufficient ice to keep a rag wet and cool for our time there. A thunderstorm passed off to Magnolia’s north, which cooled down the park later Saturday afternoon.
We maintain our interest in sightings of both alligators and bears. The Friends of Lake Erling Association page on Facebook keeps us well informed about alligators. CLICK HERE to see it.
Ebony Mitchell of Harrison was crowned as Miss Arkansas on Saturday night. CLICK HERE for the story. Southern Arkansas University was represented by Ansleigh Patrick of Ashdown. Lanyce Hamphill, also of Ashdown and also and SAU student, competed as Sweetheart of Arkansas. There was no Miss Magnolia pageant this year. The new Miss Louisiana is Gracie Reichman of Colfax, who will be a senior at Louisiana Tech. She advanced to the state competition after winning the crown of Miss Louisiana Watermelon Fest in Farmerville.
We'll say it. The whole Miss America thing is not what it once was. Probably has a lot to do with the fact that there are now literally thousands of video streaming choices, instead of three major television networks.
The indoor sports space race continues in Arkansas. Arkansas Business and Politics reports that Fort Smith is contemplating a $31.2 million indoor sports facility. The concept is a 120,000-square-foot space with eight full-sized basketball courts or 16 full-sized volleyball courts, and synthetic turf for one regulation-sized field. Batting cages, locker rooms and team rooms, fitness and wellness spaces, a walking track, play areas, a food court, performance and esports spaces and 900 parking spaces would also be wedged into a 10-acre site.
Will Magnolia ever see an aquatic center as was contemplated a few years ago, or an indoor facility like that in the study situation like Fort Smith? Not that we’ve heard. Plans for a Magnolia splash pad have cooled due to a preliminary cost estimate.
She’s not wrong.
Ten years ago, we reported on a hearing in the SAU horse theft case -- one of the more bizarre criminal cases in local history. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Overnight conditions were moderate, but that will change as we look ahead to the start of summer on Tuesday. High temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 90s across South Arkansas. Heat index values will be 100 degrees.
We don’t neglect the most important issues of the day with our poll questions. Our current question: Salt or no salt on your watermelon? You still have time to respond.
Saturday is National Catfish Day.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Any opinions expressed in this column are his own. More needs to be done to relieve South Arkansas residents of the need to travel to Little Rock for medical appointments and treatment.