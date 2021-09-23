People who perused our real estate transactions list today noticed that two side-by-side properties on East Main Street have been sold. Peoples Bank bought the former Western Sizzlin’ restaurant for $350,000. We understand the plan will see the conversion of the old restaurant into a branch of the bank. There hasn’t been a restaurant in the location since the ill-fated Buddy Freddy’s closed in November 2015. One suspects that Peoples Bank will spend at least as much on renovation as it did to buy the building. Across the Western Sizzlin’ parking lot, at 1109 E. Main, sits the Main Wash Coin Laundry. It, too has been sold. The buyer was Main Wash, Inc. It’s a $157,250 deal. The big point here is that two adjoining pieces of property along East Main Street have just sold for a hair over a half-million dollars, and will increase in value with some improvements. With the new Dollar General and Rocketfast locations, the new McDonalds, the Wades relocation, fairly new ownership of Columbia Shopping Center, and renovations and new occupancy at the University Shopping Center, East Main Street in Magnolia is doing well.
Our Diary column of October 9, 2020, included the following note: “Folks, if you’ve got outdoor signage, keep it fixed. Sonic, we’re looking at you.” Still looking.
Restaurant news, of a sort. Bodcaw Bank is suing Nokshiqi Bros. LLC, and Isniq Nokshiqi, doing business as Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant, to collect an unpaid loan. Jimmy’s was one of our shorter-lived restaurants. It opened in September 2020 in the restaurant space next to Coachman’s Inn. On March 29 of this year, the bank loaned Nokshiqi Bros. $7,226.96. By late May, the restaurant had closed and equipment was being moved out. There has been no restaurant in the location since. The situation is somewhat reminiscent of Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, which operated in the same location between 2010-2014. After it closed, Farmers Bank & Trust sued the owner to collect $88,938.67 worth of unpaid promissory notes.
No particular reason to note this, but it’s been almost seven years since Columbia County voted to go wet.
Candied apples.
Joseph W. Thompson, MD, president and CEO, Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and Professor of Medicine and Public Health, will speak to the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia.
