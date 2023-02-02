Our top story today includes recent Columbia County land transactions. As the story details, two timberland transactions involving more than 5,000 acres trading for $11 million are in the books. There have been other big timberland transactions in Columbia County and South Arkansas in recent months. One certainly understands the appeal of timberland ownership. Ideally, a family or a company with a lot of timberland need only have a small portion cut to generate cash, and then replant for more cash down the road. Trees predate automated teller machines but both have the same function – spitting out cash.
Our initial reaction to the appointment of SAU President Dr. Trey Berry to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission was “whaaaaaaaaat?” until we remembered that the university has plans to convert its 652-acre Laney Farm property into an “outdoor campus” for wildlife and agriculture programs, woodland management, conservation and recreation. None of that is going to happen without outside funding. It’s going to take synergy between SAU, PRT and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. If the site is developed to its full potential, it would be a unique addition to the list of attractions in South Arkansas.
Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin is scheduled to speak at today’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. The club meets at noon in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Two of Monday’s jail escapees, Rico Jermaine Rose and Denickolas Maurice Brown, are expected to have preliminary hearings on their new escape-related charges on Monday. We will be interested in learning how much planning and outside assistance, if any, came into play during this incident. Injuring jailers during the commission of an escape is a serious crime and at least in Brown’s case, the penalty for that is more severe than for the alleged offenses that put him in jail in the first place. Rose is a capital murder suspect, so he’s already in deep.
Walter Croncat Reports: It is a contest of wills. Our will to walk freely across the kitchen bar, and the hoo-mon’s will to put us in time out whenever he catches us. We’re younger and quicker.
Chocolate is quicker.
Dorothy’s Diner, which just opened, advises that it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. It wants to make sure that staff has enough training before committing to evening hours.
Powerball is over $700 million again. Always fun to watch that number rise.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.