It took one of our favorite radio hosts, Julie Mason on the POTUS channel, to remind us that the United States Semiquincentennial – the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – is practically right around the corner. It falls on Saturday, July 4, 2026. It should be quite the party. This dovetails nicely with Columbia County’s dodransbicentennial – the 175th birthday of the county – on December 17, 2027. We have previously suggested that a whole year of activities saluting Columbia County should fall between December 17, 2026 and December 17, 2027 with the 2027 Magnolia Blossom Festival being a convenient midpoint. The 2027 festival could have a 175th birthday theme. Let’s have speakers and celebrations of Columbia County history in our schools during the spring and fall of 2027. Major fundraising activities could give the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum a boost. The commissioning of a book, film or public art installation might celebrate our heritage. Collecting private funds for a permanent structure or park to commemorate the 175th anniversary is appropriate. There are many possibilities. The creation of a special board by the Columbia County government would be a good place to start planning for a celebration of American’s 250th birthday, and Columbia County’s 175th anniversary.
Remember the return Saturday morning of the Farmers Market 333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333+. along North Jefferson in front of Square Park*.
Doh. Sorry about that. Walter Cronkat was fighting us for control of the keyboard. He’s gotten the big head since his Memorial Day column.
The Western Sizzlin’ location has been closed since 2015. Just saying. It was one of Magnolia’s premier restaurants for more than two decades before closing in early 2015, reopening briefly as a location of Buddy Freddy’s, and then closing permanently in November 2015. If you have a real hankering to open a restaurant in Magnolia, there it sits.
Five years ago, we reported that the former Warnock’s building on the Magnolia Square might be turned into a microbrewery. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Favorite meme we’ve seen lately: “Our teachers said we wouldn’t always be in a place that had a calculator. We showed ‘em!”
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The United States needs a viable third political party capable of electing people at all levels of government.