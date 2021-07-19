The renewal notice came recently from the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. We were happy to pay it. As has been our custom for the past few years, we sent a little more than was asked. Why? Because small-town Chambers of Commerce are dreadfully under-funded. They depend on membership dues, donations and fund-raising activities for their program of work. In Magnolia, the chamber's work does much to promote the retail businesses and economic interests of our town. But again, it is hamstrung by funding. The Magnolia chamber has 1 1/2 FTEs when the need and the program potential could justify 4 FTEs. But it has to work within the fiscal constraints that exist. Chamber members who can help with donations beyond the dues structure should.
Some day, there needs to be a plan executed for frontage roads along U.S. 82 between County Road 13 and U.S. 371. Some day.
The Arkansas Court of Appeals has denied rehearings in two Columbia County Circuit Court cases: Craytonia Badger, CR-20-644; and Kwasi McKinney, CR-20-658.
There may be more good news coming soon in Magnolia medicine.
We were saddened to learn of the recent death of Robert Shaw. Robert spent 40 years with the Associated Press, including service as bureau chief in Oklahoma City, Indianapolis and finally Little Rock -- responsible for coordinating AP staff in those state capitals and their respective states.
Luke Kissam, who retired as Albemarle Corporation CEO in February 2020 after an earlier diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, appears to be doing well. He recently became a partner with Bernhrd Capital. Kissam is still on the boards of Albemarle, DuPont de Nemours, and OGE Energy.
Oh, Trent. Being called a "hack" by Arkansas' worst state senator is like nothing happening at all.
When journalists make mistakes, they appear in the next edition of "Jay Leno's Headlines." When Trent and his buddies make mistakes, they become Arkansas state law.
Walter Hussman is making the rounds, telling subscribers of WEHCO Media-owned Cablelynx in Hot Springs, Camden and Hope that their systems will be upgraded to provide gigabit speeds.
But where's the sign?
