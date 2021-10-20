Sara Vines Sanders and Catie Renee Ridling have acquired the former All Care Pharmacy building at Jackson and North streets. They are remodeling and repainting the building. They plan to reopen the site as The Wild Magnolia Salon and Boutique.
The new Columbia County Farmers Association (the former Magnolia Feed) is making big changes to the property at 311 N. Vine – the former Peace Builders Supply. The north side of the massive building is being demolished. This is a big change in the appearance of North Vine Street close to downtown. The former Williams residence near the Vine-McNeil intersection is also being remodeled – perhaps a sign of the high demand for residential rental property.
The Whataburger project is coming along. Official groundbreaking is 11 a.m. Thursday at the site next to Carter Federal Credit Union.
Almost every business and industry we know in Magnolia is looking for either full-time or part-time workers. If you want, you can get a job, or get a different job.
Southern Arkansas University basketball coaches Andy Sharp (men) and Adam Collins (women) will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room of BancorpSouth.
Nat Lea, president and chief executive officer of WEHCO Media of Little Rock, has rotated into the position of president of America’s Newspapers, an industry trade group that’s an amalgamation of the former Inland Press Association and Southern Newspaper Publishers Association. Lea, Walter Hussman’s nephew, was serving as head of WEHCO Video when he was tapped for brief stints as general manager of the El Dorado News-Times and the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record – his first newspaper jobs – in the early 2000s. He became WEHCO president and CEO in 2014.
