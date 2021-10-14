This is the Second Thursday of the month, which means the Second Thursday Market will take place on and around the Magnolia Square. CLICK HERE to see more. Events are between 4-7 p.m.
You gotta go take a look at the scarecrows that have been installed on light poles around the Magnolia Square. All are nicely done, and several are hysterical. An early favorite of ours is the Derrian Ford tribute at the corner of Jefferson and South Court Square. It’s all part of a Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce promotion.
Austin Booth, who was named director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in June, will be the guest speaker at today’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room of BancorpSouth on North Jackson Street.
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger restaurant will be held at 11 a.m. next Thursday at the location north of Carter Federal Credit Union. We stated in error earlier that the groundbreaking is today.
He’s always Mr. T.
Arkansas’ new congressional district map, which will go into effect without Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s signature pending a likely legal challenge, is blatantly racist. It further dilutes the Black vote in the state. Republicans sound silly when they deny that this is true, and when they deny that there was no alternative but to slice Pulaski County up like a pizza. We’ll hope that the plan gets thrown out by a federal court, but the legal system is often squirrelly when it comes to gerrymandered districts. Courts tend to let ridiculous district drawings stand as being within legislative purview.
Remember that Homecoming activities will be held at Magnolia High School on Friday.
Southern Arkansas makes its almost annual pilgrimage to El Dorado’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday to play Arkansas Tech. Game time is 2 p.m.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.