Here at Reporter Mansion, we’re in the midst of transferring operations over to a new desktop computer due to the failure of the old one. Memory fails us as to how long we’ve had the old one, but it’s time for a change after intermittent failures became permanent. We’ve spent several days working on a clunkier laptop – glad to have it, but will be happier to get back to more normal operations. The largest advantage we see so far is that the new keyboard is wireless. This should mystify our co-worker, Walter Cronkat, who enjoyed tugging on the wires of the old keyboard. We’ve spent an inordinate amount of time cleaning up the desktop that was transferred over to the new device, and we expect this to occupy our time for the next several hours.
Ah, We entered the newspaper business just as IBM Selectric typewriters were begin phased out. We were two years into the business, at the Malvern Daily Record, before we had a word processor of our own at the office. Moving to Greenwood, Mississippi in the late 1980s, we worked at a daily newspaper that was the first installation site for new MicroTek newsroom computers – some of the devices had single-digit serial numbers. Newspapers were curious places back in the day. Newspaper owners tended to be early adopters of new technology, but then they’d hang onto it well past the tech’s “use by” dates. This is understandable since computer makers want businesses to change out equipment every three-to-four years, tops, while business owners want to keep equipment until it fails. We’re in the latter category. Don’t remember when we bought the current hard drive, but it could be six-to-eight years. We’re going to put a sticker on the new device so we can remember when it was installed.
We visited the first Magnolia Farmers Market of the year on Sunday. We left with potatoes, salsa, blueberry jam, blueberry-walnut pralines and small pecan pies. Glad to have it back open and look forward to more shopping. A reminder that the Emerson Farmers Market is open on Thursday afternoons.
World War II veterans, their families and people interested in the history of that war should CLICK HERE about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. You’ll need to click at that time to pick up the YouTube recordings of American radio news broadcasts of the Allied invasion of Normandy. The time is important since it will roughly sync with the news of the invasion as Americans first heard it over the airwaves. Most of the first 24 hours of the broadcasts following the invasion are part of the archive. D-Day was on a Tuesday morning, June 6, 1944, which makes hearing the news as our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents heard it even more interesting.
We’ve heard the rumor and went to take a look. It would be an outstanding undertaking if true. Haven't received confirmation yet.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Sno-White Laundry was being demolished. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Very curious deal at the Arkansas Department of Heritage.