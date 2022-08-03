The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
No word on any change of status at Magnolia Printing’s next-door neighbor, the shuttered Central Hub.
Miss the ink smell.
Remodeling work also appears to be ramping up at Don Julio’s Mexican Grill and Seafood at the Budget Inn (or Peace Courts, as we still call it).
The two articles we published Tuesday by J.D. Bailey, which detailed this month’s Quorum Court meeting, were his last for this publication. J.D. has taken a full-time position to do media-related work for Farmers Bank & Trust. He’s been working a different job at Farmers for several months. We wish him well in his new position.
We’re always interested in hearing from local people who have previous newspaper writing experience.
Given the large number of options in our current online poll about city government priorities, we’re going to let this poll remain on our site a little longer than usual. Normally, we don’t allow a poll to run more than 3-4 days. This poll will be more on the four-day side.
Today is the opening of the week-long filing period for municipal offices. CLICK HERE to see our story on this topic.
A reminder also that Tuesday, October 11 is the deadline for people to register to vote in the Tuesday, November 8 election. Some people want to make it harder for Americans to vote. We think it should be easier. The key is to register, and then to vote.
Arkansas Republicans want to institute a closed primary for future primary elections. Which is to say, individual Arkansans would have to register to vote as Republicans in order to vote in a Republican Party primary. Now, on primary election days, you can select whether you want to vote in the Republican or Democratic Party primary, without the need to register as either a Democrat or a Republican. We favor truly open primaries. All candidates for an office run against each other at the same time, with the top vote-getters going into a runoff. This would usually mean a Republican and a Democrat in a runoff, but it might also mean two Republicans, or two Democrats, in a runoff. It would also open up exciting prospects for third-party candidates, or independents, to actually win elections. Almost any opinion poll you read says that large numbers of Americans want a third-party option but without open primaries to break the old-parties monopoly, third parties stand little chance of making headway.
A year ago, we reported that the Columbia County Quorum Court endorsed a tax incentive program for an expansion at Weyerhaeuser’s Emerson mill. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Follow the money, right? President Biden returns from a visit to Saudi Arabia – a country which proudly admits to killing journalists, which birthed most of the 9-11 terrorists, and which routinely uses oil as a weapon. The president claims pragmatism trumps ethics, and holds his nose. So, on Tuesday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency reported a pending arms sale to the Saudis of 300 Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical Ballistic Missiles and related equipment, made by Raytheon Technologies. It’s a potential $3.05 billion deal. We understand that our point of view goes against our local interests, but we don’t care. The United States should not be selling advanced arms to Saudi Arabia.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency also said Tuesday that the U.S. wants to sell $2.245 billion in South Arkansas-made THAAD missiles and hardware to Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, the United Arab Emirates. See that story elsewhere on our website today.
Press reports say that organizers in Hot Spring County hope to place the alcohol sales issue on the November ballot. In our Malvern days, we used to live next door to the owner of a liquor store just across the Garland County line on U.S. 270. Can't imagine the current ownership being happy with this development.
Entertainment news from elsewhere in Arkansas. The Admiral Benbow Inn of Pine Bluff is being demolished to make way for modern go-cart track. Topgolf has announced that its Little Rock location will be near Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road.
Magnolia gasoline prices are down to $3.54 at Murphy USA, and $3.68 everywhere else.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Enjoyed it, but “Captain Phillips” is not one of Tom Hanks’ better films.