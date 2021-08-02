The latest COVID-19 numbers in Columbia County continue to be alarming, and people have noticed. There were two separate meetings in Magnolia on Friday that dealt with medical and emergency services, and civic groups and private individuals, coming to grips with coping/control plans moving forward. We are not powerless to combat this virus.
It’s possible that Columbia County will surpass 100 currently active COVID-19 cases today, compared with 19 a month ago. A little earlier than that, the county’s active cases number flirted with single digits. Now, the numbers are approaching the worst of the pandemic. A quick look indicates that the number of active cases hit 155 on November 26. Daily active cases remained well above 100 until the last week of January, when active case numbers dipped to the numbers we’re seeing now. That month and a half from early December to late January was a killer. Columbia County had 24 COVID-19 deaths through December 1. It hit 51 on February 1 – roughly one death every two days.
Know this: The numbers are trending upward. Everything that’s happened during the past two weeks – social and business interactions, church attendance, shopping – have set up the infections that we’re going to see in Columbia County during the next two weeks. In two weeks, schools resume classes at a time when we may be seeing infection numbers rival the worst of the pandemic locally. Arkansas’ vaccination rate is below the national average, and Columbia County is below the state average. About 31 percent of county residents age 12 and above have been vaccinated, and about another 10 percent have received the first of two shots. Even if all eligible persons in Columbia County got vaccinated today, it will be the end of August before they get a second shot and it will be well into September before immunity sets in. Given the unreasonable hesitancy many people have about the vaccine, it appears certain that COVID-19 will be with us through the end of the year if not beyond.
And it’s so maddening. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They are not 100 percent safe and effective, but no medication can make that claim. We are vaccinated and none the worse for it. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Let’s knock this thing down.
Gladdened to see the news that Weyerhaeuser Company is seeking a state “Tax Back” designation in connection with improvements at its Emerson plywood plant. When the construction industry does get back on track following COVID-19, the South Arkansas economy should be roaring.
Enjoyed watching Sunday night’s heavy rain from the front porch of Reporter Mansion.
Lovely day.
Tim Griffin: Don’t emulate Leslie Rutledge’s nonsense in your fundraising letters. We take you as a serious person who understands the concept of federalism.
People buy a home. They make improvements to the home. They sell the home years or decades later for far more than the original purchase price. That’s real estate. One of our friends in real estate wished that we would make this point before our next installment of real estate transactions. Higher prices for homes often reflect higher values due to property improvements -- not “jacked up” prices. That said, the reverse is also true. Neglected property decreases in value.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.