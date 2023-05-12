“Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” still one of our comedy favorites, offers a great scene in which a centurion corrects a Jewish separatist on his Latin. The separatist has scrawled on a wall, “Romanes eunt domus.” The centurion asks what he’s trying to write. “Romans go home!” he responds. The soldier grabs him by the ear and holds a sword while working him through to the correct Latin, “Romani ite domum.” Somehow, this scene came to mind while reading the news reports that Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin had rejected the second ballot title proposed by a group that wants to overturn the governor’s LEARNS Act. Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) wants to gather enough signatures to place LEARNS on an election ballot – Griffin, Gov. Sanders and the Republican-majority legislature seem dead set against that idea. In fact, Arkansas Republicans aren’t wild about the prospect of Arkansas voters overturning anything they’ve done in the legislature, which is why they are making citizen-led referendums more difficult to accomplish – although voters support the idea of referendums. Setting that aside, the AG’s latest objection includes a complaint that the petitioners are using too small a type font on their proposed petitions. People won’t actually be able to read the petition, he said. This about a measure that brought sweeping changes to Arkansas’ public education system that took four days from proposal to passage earlier this year. Almost enough to make one want to scrawl “Legislature ite domum.” CLICK HERE to see the Arkansas Advocate report.
Sunday is Mother’s Day. The Magnolia Blossom Festival is next weekend. You have been warned.
Truly, we look forward to the Magnolia Blossom Festival. It certainly means there will be a lot of spring cleaning at Reporter Mansion during the next few days. We might even run Walter Cronkat through the vacuum.
We offered the suggestion that Magnolians might be keen for a reptile pet and supply store. We have received some response that, yes, maybe it’s an idea.
At last report, the giant kiln was moving on Arkansas 7 north of Smackover.
According to the Social Security Administration, these were the top baby names in 2022 (in order of popularity). Boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin, Theodore. Girls: Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Aca, Mia, Evelyn, Luna. Luna was the only new name in the top 10 for either sex, replacing Harper. In our extended family, Luna is a dog’s name.
Five years ago, we reported that SAU would host the eight-team NCAA Division II Central Region Baseball Tournament. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The pointy end.
As the only actual resident of the Magnolia Square, we reiterate that we’re fine with the creation of a Magnolia Square Entertainment District.
The Buc-ee’s Beat: Site work has begun on the new Buc-ee’s along Interstate 65 in Smiths Grove, near Bowling Green, KY. … Buc-ee’s has been getting a lot of press this past week – good and bad – over its strict policy that does not allow 18-wheel vehicles on its premises. A truck driving couple was basically thrown out of a Texas Buc-ee’s store for making a quick trip inside. … The website Mashed reported last week on the main reason why 37 of the 45 Buc-ee’s locations are located in Texas. Turns out there are communities that don’t want mega convenience stores that employ 200 people at $15 an hour. They also tend to drive down local gasoline prices. … We’re still hoping for an Buc-ee’s along Interstate 30 in Southwest Arkansas.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in his column are his own. America needs a viable third political party capable of forcing the dinosaur parties into compromises.