The calendar is relentless. Magnolia Arts presents “Elf Jr.” Wednesday through Sunday. The SAU Celebration of Lights and the Magnolia Christmas Parade are on Thursday. The Magnolia School District’s “Coffee, Cakes & Carols” concert is December 14. And we’ll have more later about Merrytime in Magnolia. This doesn’t count other civic and church-related observances of the Christmas season. Nor does it note the charitable events – food and toy drives and all of the other sweet things that take place in the run-up to Christmas. We can’t tell the public about what your group has planned unless you tell us. Drop an email with details to news@magnoliareporter.com.
We don’t want to get into a full-on lecture about this today, but simply a reminder. magnoliareporter.com reaches way more people, and our stories have far greater open rates (the percentage of people who click on an article to read it), than does your Facebook page. If you are communicating with your followers only through your Facebook page or email blasts, you’re communicating only with your closest friends. If you want to reach a much larger group of people, email your news to news@magnoliareporter.com.
Not exactly sure why the lieutenant governor’s office – an office for which there is barely a need – needs a press secretary, but Magnolia native Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has hired one. He is Mason Smither, a Harding graduate and a former employee of the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Eric Norris, president of Albemarle Corporation’s Lithium Division, will take part in a video chat with clients of Deutsche Bank at 7:05 a.m. Thursday, December 9. CLICK HERE to see presentation materials that will be presented as the time of the event on the Events and Presentations page of the Albemarle website. Only Deutsche Bank clients can see the event live, but the company will post a webcast replay about a half-hour of the talk’s conclusion. We don’t expect anything extraordinary to come out of this, such as an announcement about Albemarle and possible lithium production in South Arkansas, but if you’re following lithium news you will want to check it out.
More lithium news. Stellantis – the successor to Fiat Chrysler – has signed a contract with Vulcan Energy Resources to produce EV battery-grade lithium through a similar system used by Standard Lithium. Vulcan will produce 81,000 metric tons of lithium for the car company over five years starting in 2026.
Thanks, Golden Triangle Economic Development Council, for the shout-out.
It’s a secret.
The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission acknowledges our fishing license auto-renewal. So, we’re legal again. Truth is, we’ve not gone fishing in several months. It’s an activity we’d like to do every couple of weeks but in reality, it’s something we do about 3-4 times a year.
Hate to keep harping on this, but Magnolia needs to rethink its street lights. Having one weak light at an intersection is almost worthless. May as well jerk several of those out and move them to a few of our major intersections. At least some streets would be properly lighted for night driving.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.