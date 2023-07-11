Americans are infamous for their lack of interest in foreign affairs. This is one of the reasons why we enjoy lecturing our readers about certain aspects of foreign relations we think important. The latest is the news that Turkey, a NATO member, has released its objections toward the nation of Sweden joining NATO. Sweden has long been neutral in matters of East-West geopolitics, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was more than the Swedes could abide. Both Sweden and neighboring Finland began the process to join NATO. Turkey said it objected to Sweden’s membership for supporting “terrorist” groups. Turkey’s real aim was to pressure the United States into selling it F-16 jets. Whatever. The bottom line is that Sweden will become a NATO member. So what does that matter to South Arkansas? Sweden has, in recent years, become a big customer of South Arkansas-made arms. It has bought substantial numbers of PAC-3 missiles from Lockheed Martin, and one presumes that with NATO membership, it will buy even more. Turkey is a big customer, too. It bought $3.5 billion worth of Patriot and PAC-3 missiles back in 2018.
The film character Forrest Gump made the statement that there’s only so much money one really needs. Our new poll question examines that issue by asking readers the salary level they feel is necessary for a satisfactory lifestyle. We didn’t specify whether we meant per person, or per family, so we’re going to assume that people will respond with their personal minimum requirement. The minimum level we set was $30,000. If you’re earning Arkansas’ $11/hour minimum wage, you’re making $22,880 a year.
Green beans. Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.
July 7 was the half-way point between the past school year and the start of the new school year on August 14.
Five years ago, we reported that an affiliate of Goldman Sachs was buying Boyd Corporation along with its Magnolia property, Solimide Foams. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.