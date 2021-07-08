Saw press reports earlier this week that Monroe, LA is making a push for the “rebranding” of its downtown, and that at least one new mural is part of it. Magnolia hasn’t had a new mural in several years but has largely managed to preserve the ones that currently exist. Visitors to our town often find the time to take a photograph of themselves next to the motion picture mural. Our personal favorite is “Cotton Wagons on the Square.”
It may be that Magnolia needs to think small murals until the financing and the canvass comes together for a big project. Jennifer Pinson had a great idea about the dog on the side of the former Peace Buildings Supply on North Vine, where she briefly operated a dog boarding business. There could be others appropriate to local businesses.
As we’ve said before, we contemplated the purchase of many buildings in downtown Magnolia before settling on Reporter Mansion. We set our sights on one building that was in desperate need of exterior paint. We included in our plans the idea for a mural to celebrate President James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution” and the author of the Bill of Rights, including the First Amendment. Just didn’t work out.
Indian cuisine in a new Magnolia restaurant? Maybe. We’re fine with that. We currently have a gap in Italian food that we hope someone will step up to fill.
Schools resume Monday, August 16. That’s a little over five weeks away. Tick-tock kids. Make the time count.
Or maybe school will start back up. We hope so. The COVID-19 crisis has not gone away. In Arkansas, the situation is the worse it’s been since February. There were 1,000 new cases yesterday in Arkansas – more than double the count from a week ago. The number of hospitalized individuals and the number on ventilators continues to rise. In Columbia County, the total number of cases has risen by 28 in the past week, and the number of current confirmed and probable active cases is up by more than 50 percent – now at 31. Get your vaccine. Wear a mask if you haven’t received a complete vaccine dose yet. It’s still a good idea to maintain a social distance, and to keep up cleaning regimens. The possibility remains that large parts of the country may find their economies shut down if we can’t get a handle on this new surge. It’s certainly possible that despite what the wiz kids in the Arkansas Legislature believe, we may have to go through another year of masking in schools and in public life to keep thousands of Arkansans from getting sick or dying from COVID-19.
Weed eater.
We can’t think of any women or girls who would be willing to get on an airplane with the ex-president by choice, or allow him to make life-or-death decisions about parachutes.
At some point, the United Nations, Organization of American States, the United States, or a combination, will likely have to occupy the failed nation of Haiti. This week’s assassination of the Haitian president is only the latest in a series of calamities for the nation.
High heat index values will prevail during the next few days.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.