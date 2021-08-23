Columbia County continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19 infections. We’re holding at just above 150 active cases, with the number of new cases and recoveries cancelling one another out during the weekend. Positive rates for PCR and antigen tests continue to be well above what’s considered the “high” transmission rate of 8 percent. We don’t like anecdotal reports, but they seem to indicate that a fair percentage of the new cases involve people who have been vaccinated, although it does appear that vaccinated persons are having less severe cases of the virus. We recommend that you visit the Arkansas Covid operated by the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media. It tracks the pandemic in graphic fashion, county-by-county. CLICK HERE to see the website. Our current active case numbers rival the previous peak that was around Thanksgiving. Active cases stayed above 100 daily in Columbia County until dipping to around 80 near the end of January, before climbing to 133 on February 4. Active cases fell to the low double digits from late March to late June. The decline coincides with the availability of vaccines. But in early July, cases surged upward to Saturday’s peak of 153 – just below the November 25 peak of 155. Get the vaccine. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Wear those masks.
Sunstar Insurance Group of Memphis has acquired Campbell & Co. Insurance of Camden, including Campbell’s Magnolia office. Campbell & Company has seven Arkansas offices that employ 40 people, and wrote more than $32 million in premiums in 2019.
Mule Kick has ended its experiment with early morning service and has opted to go with 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven-day-a-week hours. An announcement said it “hopes that we can be better staffed and prepared in order to provide the best possible experience for you during our more busy hours.”
Kyle Milam let us know that he is selling The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. No word yet on the name of the buyer, although Mr. Milam tells us that he does have one.
We’ve been pretty heavy lately with reports about happenings at other area colleges and universities that aren’t Southern Arkansas University. We publish this information to keep our readers informed about SAU’s competition. And it is competition – for both SAU and Magnolia. Students have many higher education options. It’s important to know what is happening on other campuses.
We don’t say it enough – we’re glad to see SAU back in session.
The Sonic Drive-in in Magnolia closed suddenly during the weekend. We assume it’s having either COVID-19 and/or staffing problems. We’ve sent inquires to Sonic’s corporate HQ and we’ll let you know when or if we hear something.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.