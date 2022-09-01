Our best hope for Southern Arkansas University’s fall 2022 enrollment figures was that it would hold its own with 2021. That’s not saying a lot. SAU’s official enrollment one year ago was 4,434, an increase of just two students from the pandemic year of 2020. Holding steady in 2021 was a big deal. So little could we have imagined that SAU’s enrollment this fall would soar past the 5,000 level – officially 5,094. That’s an increase of about 15 percent. If we’d thought about it more, we might have predicted enrollment growth. Many factors can drive growth. These include pent-up demand for higher education given the depressing impact of COVID-19 on American life, the fact that South Arkansas desperately needs more people with college degrees, and even the safe haven of college during an unsettled job market. One might think that the financial implosion at Henderson State could have had an impact, but Henderson, too, is reporting slight increases in its incoming freshmen class and graduate school. Henderson says its fall enrollment is 2,536. South Arkansas must give SAU its due. It works hard to recruit and retain students. It has degree programs that students want. SAU is affordable in the grand scope of college education. CLICK HERE to see our story.
Higher enrollment at SAU, including the fact that 1,722 of these students live on campus, is a blessing to Magnolia. More students mean more money being spent in the local economy. More students mean more faculty and staff – or, at least, keeps the existing faculty and staff fully employed. We do read our own real estate transactions, and we appreciate the fact that new faculty is moving into our community, and moving up.
One of our greatest challenges as a community and a city is keeping more SAU students in Magnolia and South Arkansas after they graduate. We need more internship opportunities for students. We need to create pathways to jobs, and we need to create new jobs. We need a small business incubator that gives students and other beginning entrepreneurs a chance to find their footing while establishing a business.
Wow – SAU’s enrollment is double that of Henderson. If we’d suggested a few years ago that such a shift was in the works, friends would have implied we were high on meth. Oops. Bad analogy.
Jeremy and Mandy Hambrice, who are missionaries among the Wantakia people of Papua, New Guinea, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room of Cadance Bank.
Ten years ago, we reported that Southern Aluminum made a $5,000 grant to the Southern Arkansas University Department of Art and Design. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We had a pleasant visit at Reporter Mansion on Wednesday with Joel Phelps, editor of The Arkadelphian. The Arkadelphia is an exclusively online news website, similar to magnoliareporter.com, that Phelps created just over a year ago. He has quickly established The Arkadelphian as the place to which Clark County turns when it wants news that’s both fast and well-presented. We spent the day comparing notes and talking about where we see our websites heading. Online news presentation is here to stay as newspapers continue to disintegrate. We’ve been in business for 12 years. Phelps and The Arkadelphian are coming along quickly. We believe that both of our communities are well-served through online news. CLICK HERE to see The Arkadelphian.
We have said many times that Arkadelphia should have a population of 30,000-50,000. It is on an interstate highway, a major rail line and a river, and sits next to Degray Lake. Phelps has his views about this. Over lunch, we had to provide a basic lesson in lithium production – a potential boom for Magnolia and Columbia County. We believe that both of our cities are poised for bigger things. But, this must wait on actions by others that are out of our hands.
A few years ago, we abandoned any obligation we felt to explain that magnoliareporter.com is a website and not a newspaper. That’s why we didn’t go into detail recently when a lady called to ask if we have bundles of newspapers for sale that she could use in her pet room. “No, sorry, we don’t.” We can hang up the phone and chuckle about it. Less amusing are the contacts we receive from people or companies who need to place legal notices. We are obligated to tell these emailers and callers that we don’t circulate a print newspaper – although far more people read our online publication daily than they read the local weekly newspaper. Law demands that certain types of legal notices be published in a printed newspaper of general circulation. That means we can’t be paid for publishing certain legal notices on our website. But, that doesn’t mean we won’t distribute the information. You may read a legal notice elsewhere that T-Mobile wants to install more telecommunications equipment on top of the McAlester Building. We went forward and published the same information today – for free -- so that the public will be informed. CLICK HERE to see our brief story.
Should magnoliareporter.com offer a print edition? Would you be willing to pay money for it? Let us know.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. “It is indeed typical that you Earth people refuse to believe in the superiority of any world but your own.”